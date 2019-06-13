Rochelle Humes confuses fans with twin mirror selfie

Rochelle's mirror selfie has confused fans. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

The presenter sent her fans into meltdown as she shared a picture of herself with sister Sophie.

Rochelle Humes has shocked her fans by sharing a photo alongside her sister Sophie Piper.

In the snap, The Saturdays star can be seen cosying up alongside her 20-year-old sibling as they both pose in the mirror.

Both wearing dressing gowns with their curly hair tied into a bun, the make-up free selfie caught the attention of her 1.4 million Instagram followers, as many thought it was a mirrored reflection of Rochelle.

Alongside the cute photo, the This Morning presenter wrote: ‘Sister spa night…🧖🏾♀️.’

And 30-year-old Rochelle was soon flooded with comments under the snap, as one wrote: “Ohh wow I thought Sophie was your reflection 😆😍”

“At first glance 😱 I actually thought this was one of those mirror pictures. Real life twins 🙌🏾,” said another, while a third added: “Noooooooo!!! This is insane!!!! I totally thought you had mirrored your face 😍 You 2 beautiful humans 💞💞💞”

Her famous pals were also quick to reply, as Holly Willoughby wrote: “I thought this was a mirror!!! 👯‍♀️”

“Omg Twinnies 😍😍😍,” said Scarlett Moffatt, while JLS star Aston Merrigold added: “Full twins.”

This isn’t the first time Rochelle has shocked fans with family photos, and just a few months ago she shared a photo alongside Sophie and other sister Lili Piper just before her 30th birthday.

Posing in a polka dot dress, Rochelle is standing next to her Lili who donned a pair of leather shorts, while Sophie opted for a pair of jeans and black long-sleeved top.

Unsurprisingly, her fans were quick to notice how similar they look, with one writing: "Are you triplets?"

And another commented: "I'm so confused, I actually thought it was an edit of you through the years ngl ;... by the way @rochellehumes which one are you? Spent half an hour trying to work it out and still can't decide which one is you."

Rochelle previously opened up about her relationship with her sisters, recently revealing she had been reunited with Lili after 23 years thanks to Love Island star Kem Cetinay.

Speaking to Giovanna Fletcher on her podcast Happy Mum Happy Baby, she said: “I’ve never told anyone this before, two years ago, I was at our management’s Christmas Party and Love Island’s Kem was there.

“He was chatting away and said, ‘I got to talk to you… as soon as I became a celeb I promised my friend Lili that I would talk to you as she’s your sister from your dads side.'

“I knew of her and met up with her when I was five, but it was so complicated as they were a lot younger and my dad wasn’t involved.”

Rochelle has since become inseparable with Lili, confessing they’ve spoken “every day” since the reunion.