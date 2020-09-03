Inside Romeo Beckham's family birthday celebration as he turns 18

3 September 2020, 16:44 | Updated: 3 September 2020, 17:02

Romeo Beckham celebrated his 18th birthday with an intimate family gathering
Romeo Beckham celebrated his 18th birthday with an intimate family gathering. Picture: Instagram

Romeo Beckham turned 18 earlier this week, and the family threw him a birthday party at their Cotswolds home.

Romeo Beckham celebrated his milestone birthday with an intimate family gathering.

The second eldest of the Beckham kids was given a rainbow cake, and his family splashed photos of the occasion on social media.

He posed for a number of pictures with his family members, including both sets of grandparents - Jackie and Anthony Adams (Victoria's parents), as well as David's dad Ted and his fiancé Hilary Meredith.

Romeo Beckham has just turned 18
Romeo Beckham has just turned 18. Picture: Instagram
Romeo celebrated his birthday with his family
Romeo celebrated his birthday with his family. Picture: Instagram

Victoria shared a photo captioned: "Happy birthday @romeobeckham X kisses on your birthday!! Love u so much."

Brooklyn posed with his grandparents during the gathering
Brooklyn posed with his grandparents during the gathering. Picture: Instagram

David also shared a video tribute to his son, captioned: "Happy 18th to my little man ( or not so little anymore ) 🤨 You have grown into the most beautiful person and that as you say yourself ( a man finally ) 🤔 we love you so much never give up on your dreams & goals , ♥️ this shows from day one in my arms with the song you were born to up until our latest moment where yes I had to finally admit my son is taller than me 😩

"Happy Birthday mate @romeobeckham @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ♥️".

Romeo's older brother Brooklyn added: "Happy 18th birthday Romeo x you are amazing and I hope you have the most amazing day ❤️ I love you so much".

Romeo's younger brother Cruz also added: "Happy birthday bro love you so much have a good one ❤️@romeobeckham."

David Beckham recently penned an adorable tribute to his three sons, writing about the 'father's bond' has has with them.

Posting a photo with Romeo, Brooklyn, 21, and Cruz, 15, he wrote: "Nothing like a fathers bond with his sons. Love you boys @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

