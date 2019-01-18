Roxanne Pallett SLAMS claims she's looking for a 'normal job' after CBB controversy

Roxanne Pallett took a break from TV after falsely accusing Ryan Thomas of being violent with her. Picture: Channel 5

Roxanne's rep responded to reports that she would be looking for a normal job when she runs out of money

It was reported earlier this week that Roxanne Pallett would be looking for a 'normal job' after disappearing from the public eye following the Ryan Thomas 'punch gate'.

The former Emmerdale star, 36, went into hiding last year soon after issuing a public apology for accusing Ryan of being violent with her in the Celebrity Big Brother house - when camera footage showed that it appeared to be a play fight.

Roxanne was labelled a 'liar' and 'manipulative' in the outside world, and many of her former TV co-stars came out with stories about similar things she'd done to them.

She made a statement at the time that she would be taking a break from TV work and appearances, and she has since kept a low profile.

Roxanne accused Ryan of 'punching' her in the house. Picture: Channel 5

A source recently told OK! magazine: "Rox knows a TV comeback is not going to happen anytime soon, if ever.

“But eventually she’s going to need to work again and is now thinking about where that next cheque will come from.

"She would like to just get a normal job but she’s still too recognisable for that at the moment so she’s having to be a bit more careful with her spending.”

However, Roxanne's rep has now rubbished these claims, saying: "This is untrue. Roxanne chose to turn away from any projects and interviews following last summer so she could take some time out in private."

Roxanne on Celebrity Coach Trip with George Sampson. Picture: Channel 4

Despite taking a TV break, Roxanne will appear on upcoming episodes of Celebrity Coach Trip with the likes of Charlotte Crosby, Joshua Ritchie, Sam Thompson, and James Dunmore. These episodes were pre-recorded before she went on CBB.

