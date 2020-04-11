Harry Potter star Rupert Grint expecting first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome

Rupert and his partner Georgia confirmed the happy news on Friday. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The Angus, Thongs and Full Frontal Snogging star was spotted with a blossoming baby bump in London earlier this week.

Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first child together, a representative for the couple has revealed.

The Harry Potter star, 31, who played Ron Weasley in the hit movie series, announced on Friday that he and his partner of nine years were set to welcome a baby into the world.

A spokesperson for the couple said: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time."

Read more: JK Rowling launches Harry Potter At Home to bring 'magic' to kids in lockdown

The 31-year-old actor announced his girlfriend Georgia was pregnant with their first baby. Picture: Getty

Rupert has reportedly been dating the Angus, Thongs and Full Frontal Snogging actress since 2011.

The 28-year-old, who is also rumoured to have dated her former co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is best known for playing Georgia Nicholson in the beloved coming-of-age comedy.

Read more: Harry Potter studios announce new Slytherin Common Room attraction, and it looks amazing

Georgia has been dating Rupert since 2011. Picture: Getty

The duo's pregnancy news comes after the Nottingham-born star was spotted sporting a growing baby bump while out getting supplies in North London earlier this week.

The expectant parents also sparked marriage rumours last year when Georgia was snapped wearing a gold band on her wedding ring finger during a cosy lunch date with Rupert.

Read more: School BANS Harry Potter books from library because they contain ‘real’ spells

In 2018, Rupert opened up about his wishes to start a family with Georgia and joked about naming his son after his popular Harry Potter character.

He told The Guardian: "Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet and I don’t know what the future holds. I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens.

"I’d like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."