Ruth Langsford reveals secret hair extensions as she opens up on thinning locks due to menopause

This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford have revealed the secret to keeping her hair thick.

Ruth Langsford, 59, revealed this week she has hidden extension in her hair.

Taking to Instagram, the This Morning presenter told fans she uses the tape hair extensions to add thickness to her hair, which has thinned as a side effect of menopause.

Eamonn Holmes' wife first teased the long extensions on her Instagram story, before explaining to fans she has them cut into her hair length.

Ruth explained to the camera: "You just saw me just a minute ago with long, long extensions, but I haven't got long hair, so this is just for thickness."

Ruth's hairdresser, Leo Bancroft, explained as well: "Its purely for thickness, we've added these tapes in, which is a good introduction to adding hair, they only last 10 weeks."

He added: "It gives that thickness and fullness. We put 10 in your hair today and then cut them."

Ruth explained that she loved how much thicker the extensions make her hair feel because her hair had got "thin" duo to menopause.

A lot of Ruth's fans have been able to relate to the TV star, with one telling them: "Relate with you Ruth you look lovely."

Another added: "Would never know ... looks amazing thank you for sharing and mentioning the M word."

Ruth has been turning to the extensions for fuller hair for years now, having first started using them in August 2018.

Revealing the results on her Instagram at the time, Ruth wrote: "Very happy! Only have 4 in....will live with these for a bit and then decide if I’d like some more. You can feel the tapes obviously so not sure I’d like too many!"

