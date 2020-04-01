Inside Sam Faiers and Paul Knightley's luxurious new Surrey house

1 April 2020, 12:05

The Mummy Diaries stars Sam and Paul have moved into their new home.

Sam Faiers has shared a first glimpse into the Surrey house she bought with boyfriend Paul Knightley, sharing a Tik Tok video of her family dancing in the kitchen.

The Mummy Diaries stars moved into their new home just days before the coronavirus lockdown, alongside their son Paul, four, and daughter Rosie, two.

Read more: Sam Faiers defends her decision to share bed with four-year-old son, Paul

They made the move from their previous house in Hertfordshire, with their decision being documented in recent episodes of The Mummy Diaries.

Sam Faiers has moved to Surrey
Sam Faiers has moved to Surrey. Picture: Instagram

Their decision to move to Surrey has proved controversial with their family, with Sam's sister Billie Faiers being against the idea due to the new house being far from her and their mum Sue Wells.

In a previous episode of the ITVBe show, Billie told Sam: 'I don't want you to move away from your family.

Read more: Sam Faiers opens up about decision not to send son Paul to nursery

She then asked Sue: "Mum, will you be happy sitting happy on the M25 for three hours on a Friday night?"

Sam has moved to Surrey with Paul and their two kids
Sam has moved to Surrey with Paul and their two kids. Picture: Instagram

However, she announced that she had made the move on Instagram last week, writing: "Hey, sorry guys I've been so quiet on social. We moved a few days ago before the lockdown. Goodbye Hertfordshire, onto our next adventure and a new chapter in our lives. 

"We made so many amazing memories in this house, we have no service, internet or Sky TV, lol. But we're all good, it's actually really refreshing having a digital detox as soon as we get it sorted I can't wait to share our move with you."

The Mummy Diaries continues tonight at 9PM on ITVBe.

