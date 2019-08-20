Seann Walsh makes cruel jibes at Katya and Neil Jones' break-up at stand-up gig

20 August 2019, 08:07

Seann Walsh poked fun at Neil and Katya's split at his comedy show
Seann Walsh poked fun at Neil and Katya's split at his comedy show. Picture: Getty

Seann made a number of mean comments about the couple - following his controversial kiss with Katya last year

Seann Walsh made a number of cruel jibes about Neil and Katya Jones at his Edinburgh Fringe stand-up show last night, following their announcement that they'd parted ways as a couple.

The comedian, 33, who caused controversy last year after kissing married Katya while paired up with her on Strictly Come Dancing, is said to have made a total of six jokes about the ex-couple.

Seann and Katya were spotted kissing while appearing on Strictly last year
Seann and Katya were spotted kissing while appearing on Strictly last year. Picture: Getty

The Sun reports that the jokes he made included a claim he shared a hotel room with Katya, as well as that Neil is 'gay'.

“I was put in a hotel so the paps can’t find me.

“I get into bed and I ask Katya to pass me the remote.” She wrote: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news.

"After 11 years we have made the mutual decision to separate.

"We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together.

Katya and Neil have split
Katya and Neil have split. Picture: Getty

He then added of their danced routines: “The buzz, it was like ejaculating.”

Seann also said that kissing Katya was like 'kissing a gay man's wife' - and when an audience member shouted that Seann was a 'f****** legend', he replied: “Where were you ten months ago? I f***ing needed you.”

Katya took to Instagram at the weekend to announce that she and Neil had split.

View this post on Instagram

♥️

A post shared by Katya Jones (@mrs_katjones) on

"Our shared love of dance means we will keep working and dancing together as well as exploring individual projects. No matter what we do we will always support and respect each other.

"We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends. We are really looking forward to getting back to the ballroom and can't wait to keep on dancing. Lots of love from us both xx".

