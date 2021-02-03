Captain Sir Tom Moore: Who are his grandchildren?

Sir Captain Tom Moore had four grandchildren. Picture: Instagram/ITV/Getty Images

Who are Sir Captain Tom Moore's grandkids? Here's what we know about the NHS hero's family...

Captain Sir Tom Moore captured the heart’s of the nation after he raised more than £32million for NHS charities.

The war veteran vowed to do 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first lockdown, and totally smashed his £1,000 target.

After becoming a national hero, Sir Tom sadly passed away at the beginning of February after battling pneumonia and coronavirus.

But he has left behind a wonderful family who are determined to keep his positive spirit going.

So who are Captain Tom's children and grandchildren?

Who are Sir Captain Tom Moore’s grandchildren?

Captain Tom has four grandchildren.

He shares two daughters - Lucy and Hannah - with his second wife Pamela after the pair married in 1968.

"We're full of hope from all the stories we've been hearing of people young and old doing incredible things. They prove what everyone is capable of and if we all unite we can make a real difference. It doesn’t take much, even a smile can brighten a day"#TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay pic.twitter.com/UO2c2LDeaH — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) January 18, 2021

The NHS hero was living in Bedfordshire with his daughter, Hannah, and his son-in-law Colin Ingram, as well as his grandkids Benjie and Georgia.

Captain Sir Tom recalled getting to move in with his grandchildren during his Piers Morgan Life Stories interview, telling the host: "I was very fortunate to move in with them," he said, tearing up. "It was a good day when I moved in with them."

He added: "I have got four grandchildren, what more can you wish for than that?"

16-year-old Benjamin stood alongside his grandad as he carried out 100 laps of his garden and kept his social media going.

Benjie even won the Rising Star category in the Independent School of the Year awards last year for helping his grandfather raise £39million.

Georgia also supported Sir Tom’s fundraising effort from their home.

Captain Sir Tom also shared daughter Lucy Teixeira with his late wife and she is based in Reading with her two children.

Lucy’s 19-year-old son Max previously commented on his grandad’s amazing achievements, saying: "We're just shocked and proud of him beyond belief."

Following Captain Tom’s sad death, Hannah and Lucy paid an emotional tribute to their father, and his ‘growing legacy’.

They said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.

"We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother.

"We shared laughter and tears together.

Tom Moore's grandson Max was on GMB. Picture: ITV

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.

“Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.

“The care our father received from the NHS and carers over the last few weeks and years of his life has been extraordinary.

"They have been unfalteringly professional, kind and compassionate and have given us many more years with him than we ever would have imagined.

“Over the past few days our father spoke a great deal about the last 12 months and how proud he felt at being able to leave behind the growing legacy of his Foundation.

“We politely ask for privacy at this time so we can grieve quietly as a family and remember the wonderful 100 years our father had.”

