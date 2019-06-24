Stacey Solomon ‘feels like a new person’ with glam makeover after welcoming baby Rex

Stacey Solomon has had a post-baby makeover. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

The Loose Women star has had some much-needed pampering since giving birth last month.

Stacey Solomon has revealed the results of her glamorous makeover after leaving the house for the first time since giving birth.

The mum-of-three welcomed son Rex with boyfriend Joe Swash last month, and treating herself to a trip to the salon, she decided to get a fresh hair do.

Sharing a photo of her transformation on Instagram, 29-year-old Stacey posed for a selfie with her hair and eyebrows freshly done.

“Got my hair done,” she told her followers.

Confessing she feels like a “new person”, she continued: “It took a couple of days because couldn’t face it all at once! haha Drew some eyebrows on and today I feel like a new person! No filter just utter joy!”

But always one to keep it real, Stacey then went on to open about her breast milk leaking, as she added: “I don’t know what I’m more excited about though my new fro or the fact that when I leant over the bath to wash my hair my boob started leaking!

“Wahooooo! Only one and just a dribble but none the less I was exstatic about it! 💙”

Fans couldn’t wait to praise the Loose Women star, as one said: “Probably the most real pregnancy, birth,post natal story ever post.”

“You look amazing, glowing! I know inside you probably don’t feel like it (the tiredness is real with a newborn) but you look just lovely. 😍,” another added.

While a third said: “I think you’re absolutely fabulous - a real role model for so many people out there of all ages x”

And a fourth agreed: “Stacey your such a inspiration to new moms wish I has you on Instagram when I had my children xxx”

Stacey and Joe welcomed Rex on 23 May and Stacey is already a mum to Leighton, seven, and 11-year-old Zachary, while Joe is a dad to 12-year-old Harry from a previous relationship.

Since Rex was born, the happy couple have been sharing some honest posts about parenthood, with Stacey admitting she left her house for the first time over the weekend.

"We did it!!!! Yaaaay! Joe Joe left for a week away working this morning, then the boys went off to their daddy’s for the weekend,” she shared.

"So my mummy came over and dragged me out for an evening stroll!

"I’m so glad she did. I love the woods. I forgot how good they smell. That was just the best.

"Everyone was right, I am now thinking I can’t believe I didn’t do it sooner.

"But actually I’m so glad that we’ve been able to stay lost in our own world for the last 4 weeks and now I am excited to take Rex on adventures outside of our front room.

"Today the woods opposite our house, tomorrow who knows! Still haven’t managed to wear more than pyjamas though."