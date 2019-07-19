Tess Holliday shuts down bodyshamers with skimpy beach pics

Tess Holliday has shut down bodyshamers. Picture: MEGA/Instagram

Plus-size model Tess Holliday has silenced bodyshamers by hitting the beach in a swimsuit

Tess Holliday has silenced bodyshamers and headed to the beach in Malibu.

The pluz-size model, 34, wore a black floral bikini as she splashed in the waves.

She also posted a video of herself to Instagram captioned: "Drinking frosé on the beach today. What about you? #effyourbeautystandards."

Tess on the beach in Malibu. Picture: MEGA

Tess is a blogger, make-up artist and model. She was Mississippi, and now lives in Los Angeles.

She is also known for getting in a public spat with Piers Morgan, who has accused her of endorsing an 'unhealthy look' - after she appeared on the front cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.

He said: "There’s nothing remotely powerful or inspiring about a 5ft 3in person breaking the scales at 300lbs."

Writing on Instagram, he added: "As Britain battles an ever-worsening obesity crisis, this is the new cover of Cosmo.

"Apparently we’re supposed to view it as a ‘huge step forward for body positivity.'

"What a load of old baloney. This cover is just as dangerous & misguided as celebrating size zero models."

Tess later hit back at Piers' words, saying: "To everyone saying I’m a burden to the British health care system, I’m american so you don’t have to worry about my fat a**.

"Worry about what horrible people you are by whining about how me being on the cover of a glossy magazine impacts your small minded life."