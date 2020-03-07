Una Healy 'splits' from boyfriend David Breen – two weeks after ex Ben Foden reveals new wife is pregnant

Former Saturdays singer Una Healy has 'split' with boyfriend David Breen. Picture: Instagram

The Irish pop star and the professional hurler 'struggled to make their relationship work', according to reports.

Former Saturdays star Una Healy has reportedly split from her boyfriend of one year, David Breen.

The Irish singer, 38, is said to be heartbroken over the break-up with the professional hurler, 34, but vows to stay "positive" as she moves on with single life.

Read more: Who is Una Healy? The Saturdays singer's marriage to Ben Foden, net worth and age

Una and David have split after just over one year. Picture: Instagram

A source told The Sun: "Una and David have ended things in recent weeks following a holiday to Zanzibar.

"It was a mutual decision — they realised they are at very different stages of their lives and were struggling to make things work properly.

"She is a mum and ultimately they decided they wanted different things. But Una is keeping positive.

"She has deleted recent photos of them together from her Instagram account and is looking forward to turning over a new leaf."

Read more: Una Healy’s ex husband Ben Foden marries girlfriend of two weeks in romantic boat ceremony

The couple made the mutual decision to end their relationship. Picture: Instagram

The news comes just weeks after the pop star's cheating ex-husband, former England rugby ace Ben Foden, announced his new wife Jackie Belanoff Smith was pregnant with their first child.

Una and Ben already share two young children together – Aoife Belle, seven, and Tadhg, five.

Read more: Ben Foden’s new wife sparks pregnancy rumours with ‘bump’ photo 19 months after his spilt from Una Healy

Una first announced she had moved on with sports star David back in December 2018.

The pair made their relationship public five months after she ended her six-year marriage to Ben following cheating allegations.

During their divorce, the rugby star admitted to sleeping with another woman behind Una's back, branding the romp the "biggest and most stupid mistake" of his life.

Read more: Una Healy 'shocked’ by ex Ben Foden’s whirlwind marriage, as concerned bandmates rally round

Una and Ben have two children, Aoife Belle, seven, and Tadhg, five. Picture: Getty

However in 2019, Ben went on to meet American entrepreneur Jackie and married her two weeks after they began dating.

Taking to Instagram to explain their whirlwind romance, he said: "I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love."

Read more: Who is Ben Foden's new wife Jackie Belanoff Smith and when did he split from Una Healy?

He continued: "People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over 2 weeks before deciding to get married.

"But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait?"