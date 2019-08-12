Vicky Pattison pens emotional Instagram about her weight gain alongside transformation picture

Vicky Pattison has opened up about her weight gain on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Ex-Geordie Shore contestant Vicky Pattison has opened up about her weight gain on Instagram

Vicky Pattison has penned an emotional Instagram post about her weight gain and confidence issues, revealing that she's struggling with her confidence.

"The first picture here is nice isn’t it?! (I mean, a bit knobby) but the second is a far more accurate representation of how I’m feeling and looking right now! I’m not afraid to show it.

This year has been amazing for me on so many levels- after the darkness of last year I am so grateful for how things have turned out & for the opportunities that have came my way.

"I’ve been blessed with a wonderful new relationship, friendships that are stronger than ever, beautiful family memories & some once in a life time professional moments.

"I have not stopped travelling, laughing, loving & working (if you can call what I do for a living that- I’m hardly down the mines.) I’ve eaten everything I wanted & drank cocktails like there were going out of fashion & I’ve LOVED every minute of it but it has definitely caught up with me. I’ve gained weight. I won’t wear a bikini- I’m a 1 piece kinda girl right now- I’m tired a lot, bloated, I’m avoiding going to places, I’m missing out on things I love because I’m not comfortable 😞

"So much of who I am is my confidence. My acceptance of myself and my strength. I am not, and never will be obsessed with a number on a scale or a clothes size- as women I believe we are so much more and there are more important things in life. However, my body is starting to affect my quality of life and that is something I won’t allow.

Vicky has been praised for her honesty in the candid post. Picture: Getty

"I want to feel good about myself again, be confident in my own skin, feel healthy, strong and ready to face anything and everything life throws at me. I won’t apologise for letting my hair down this year- I think after last year it was understandable- but I want to make some changes and I’m going to start now.

"I’ve neglected my training & my healthy eating has been sporadic at best but I’m keen to add more balance to my life now I have a little more time on my hands- I want to like what I see in the mirror & not live my life in fear of someone taking a picture of me.

"Don’t get me wrong, I am not giving up gin, hummus or haribos anytime soon as they’re wizard & I love them but I am planning on taking control, striking a balance and toning up these curves! Wish me luck lasses!"

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise Vicky for her honesty, with one writing: "I feel like this regularly! Finding a happy balance is key! Good luck".

Another added: "So so beautiful inside and out".

And a third wrote: "makes me feel better about my holiday body that isn’t quite what I planned".