Video shows shock moment Jamie Oliver's film set is battered by hail storm

Jamie Oliver shared shocking videos of a hail storm interrupting filming of his Christmas special.

Jamie Oliver took to Instagram to reveal that filming of his Christmas special was interrupted by a heavy hail storm this week.

The chef, 46, was filming on Tuesday July 20, the hottest day of the year so far.

While the sun was shining uninterrupted for most of the day while they filmed in Essex, they were hit by a sudden 15-minute hailstorm in the afternoon.

The kit was destroyed in the storm. Picture: Instagram/Jamie Oliver

Taking to his Instagram stories while sheltering inside the property, Jamie said: "Guys, we're filming the Christmas Special. It's currently being the hottest day of the year, then this comes in, the biggest hail, biggest wind, loads of water... Merry Christmas.

"Craziest weather, thunder, lightning, wind, rain, then massive hail and this is all on the hottest day of the year. I just can't get my head round it."

He added that he'd 'never seen this in 46 years in Essex'.

Jamie showed photos of the physical damage to the filming kit that the hailstorm had caused, as well as bruises on some of the crews' legs.

Jamie showed his followers the aftermath of the storm. Picture: Instagram/Jamie Oliver

He then revealed they'd had to cancel the shoot, adding: "We've had to finish, we can't go on. All the kit is being tested we're finding out what has been broken and needs to be replaced so that we can get all new kit for tomorrow morning and start again.

"No matter what, Christmas will go on."