Dermot O'Leary says 'NTA should scrap Best Presenter if Ant and Dec win again'

16 January 2019, 11:17 | Updated: 16 January 2019, 11:28

Dermot OLeary
Dermot O'Leary shas spoken on Ant and Dec's NTA nomination . Picture: ITV

The X Factor host and long-time friend of the duo, joked the Best Presenter Award should be removed as if Ant and Dec win for the 18th consecutive year.

Dermot O'Leary has said the Best Television Presenter award should be scrapped if Ant and Dec win the public vote again this year.

The Saturday Night Takeaway hosts are on track to win the coveted gong for the eighteenth year in a row, despite only one half of the famed duo appearing on telly last year following Ant's conviction for drink-driving.

Read more: Ant and Dec and having 'crisis meeting' to discuss future of their career

Now Dermot says everyone else should "throw in the towel" or the category should be scrapped all together.

He said: "If they win it this year, we should just not do it anymore! "If they win it, having not been on television, we may as well just chuck in the towel."

Other nominees in the category include the Chase star Bradley Walsh, chat show host Graham Norton, and This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who Dermot is now backing to win.

He added: "With the greatest respect to the boys, I think Holly has had such a great year, and Graham."

Speaking on whether Ant and Dec should have been shortlisted this year, he added: "They (Ant and Dec) made the decision that they want to put themselves up this year, so you'd have to ask him."

However, Heart spoke to representatives for the National Television Awards and they confirmed that celebrities do not put themselves forward.

Instead the initial lists are made using results from the Broadcasters Audience Research Board.

They said: "Long lists are created in October via BARB ratings, then the public vote takes place which sees their choices create a short list. After this shortlist iis announced in January the public vote again for the winners."

