Gemma Collins cancels her wedding to fiancé Rami Hawash

Gemma Collins has revealed why she's cancelled her wedding. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins has admitted there's only 'one way' she'll marry her fiancé Rami Hawash.

Gemma Collins has admitted she’s cancelled her wedding to fiancé Rami Hawash in a new interview.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star got engaged to her boyfriend over Christmas in 2021 but has absolutely no plans to tie the knot.

She said: "I am going to be really honest, I have no real interest…that is what I want to do.

"I am going to do a J-Lo. She got married at 50. I’ll do a J-Lo and I’ll get married at 50."

Gemma Collins and Rami have been together for three years. Picture: Instagram

Gemma added: "There is no rush and I am living life. There is still so much I want to do.

"Me and Rami are both free spirits, he has been married before and funnily enough we were looking at pictures of us and we have known each other for so long.

"We have agreed that if we are both still together at 50 then we will do it."

With her heart set on starting a family, Gemma also said the delay is down to wanting to focus on becoming a mum.

The reality star has polycystic ovaries syndrome and has struggled to conceive over the past few years.

She said: "If anything, you’d want a baby before you get married. The big day is not a priority, I’d rather spend the money on working out how I can have a baby.

"I cannot seem to get a doctor and I am looking to find a fertility doctor who can help me."

Gemma and Rami got back together after she ended her on/off romance with co-star James 'Arg' Argent.

They had first started dating in 2011 and got engaged for the first time in 2013, but split a year later.

It wasn’t until lockdown that Gemma and Rami reconnected and they have been together ever since.

After letting slip they were engaged, Gemma said: "Yeah, but we can’t really come out and say anything yet because Ram was married before and his paperwork has not come through, so until that’s officially signed, we’ve not said anything.

"They’ve not been together for two years. I know her, she’s got a partner, she’s as good as gold.

"There’s a child involved, he’s only three, obviously I love him to death.

"But until that paperwork’s signed I can’t come out."