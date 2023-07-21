Gemma Collins cancels her wedding to fiancé Rami Hawash

21 July 2023, 11:39

Gemma Collins has revealed why she's cancelled her wedding
Gemma Collins has revealed why she's cancelled her wedding. Picture: Instagram

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins has admitted there's only 'one way' she'll marry her fiancé Rami Hawash.

Gemma Collins has admitted she’s cancelled her wedding to fiancé Rami Hawash in a new interview.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star got engaged to her boyfriend over Christmas in 2021 but has absolutely no plans to tie the knot.

She said: "I am going to be really honest, I have no real interest…that is what I want to do.

"I am going to do a J-Lo. She got married at 50. I’ll do a J-Lo and I’ll get married at 50."

Gemma Collins and Rami have been together for three years
Gemma Collins and Rami have been together for three years. Picture: Instagram

Gemma added: "There is no rush and I am living life. There is still so much I want to do.

"Me and Rami are both free spirits, he has been married before and funnily enough we were looking at pictures of us and we have known each other for so long.

"We have agreed that if we are both still together at 50 then we will do it."

With her heart set on starting a family, Gemma also said the delay is down to wanting to focus on becoming a mum.

The reality star has polycystic ovaries syndrome and has struggled to conceive over the past few years.

She said: "If anything, you’d want a baby before you get married. The big day is not a priority, I’d rather spend the money on working out how I can have a baby.

"I cannot seem to get a doctor and I am looking to find a fertility doctor who can help me."

Gemma and Rami got back together after she ended her on/off romance with co-star James 'Arg' Argent.

They had first started dating in 2011 and got engaged for the first time in 2013, but split a year later.

It wasn’t until lockdown that Gemma and Rami reconnected and they have been together ever since.

Gemma Collins worksout with a topless man on her whilst on holiday

After letting slip they were engaged, Gemma said: "Yeah, but we can’t really come out and say anything yet because Ram was married before and his paperwork has not come through, so until that’s officially signed, we’ve not said anything.

"They’ve not been together for two years. I know her, she’s got a partner, she’s as good as gold.

"There’s a child involved, he’s only three, obviously I love him to death.

"But until that paperwork’s signed I can’t come out."

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Vogue and Spencer have opened up about their sex lives

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams reveal bedroom hot streak that ‘will upset a lot of parents’
Josie Gibson could join I'm A Celeb this year

I'm A Celebrity 2023 rumoured line up revealed including huge This Morning star

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon will host Channel 4's brand new DIY makeover show, Bricking It.

Stacey Solomon Bricking It: Start date and what it's about

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is currently taking a break from This Morning

Inside Holly Willoughby's Portugal holiday following This Morning exit

Pandora has opened up about her childhood

Dirty Mother Pukka: Heart's Pandora Christie says she will 'never be able to repay' her foster family

Trending on Heart

A man has revealed why he refused to swap seats with an elderly couple

Man praised after refusing to switch seats for elderly couple on plane

Lifestyle

Martin shared the hard-hitting letter on GMB.

Martin Lewis halts Good Morning Britain as widow's letter brings him to tears

Money

Christmas Actually will run for eight shows this December.

Love Actually's Richard Curtis announces new festive show Christmas Actually

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight UK is set to finish soon

Married at First Sight UK apply 2023: How to sign up to the new series

TV & Movies

Why is This Morning and Loose Women not on today?

Why is This Morning and Loose Women not on today?

A woman's birthday party descends into chaos after one friend refuses to split £3,500 dinner bill

Man causes debate after refusing to split £3500 dinner bill with friend on her birthday

Lifestyle

Jamie Oliver hints popular restaurant chain could return to high street

Jamie Oliver reflects on restaurant closures as he looks forward to new project

Boots will be closing 300 stores across the UK

Boots store closures: Full list of UK locations as first shops close

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby has opened up about the future

Holly Willoughby leaves This Morning without goodbye as she 'thinks about the future'

TV & Movies

Inside the Nolan family's tragic cancer history as Coleen Nolan share diagnosis

Inside the Nolan family's tragic cancer history as Coleen Nolan share diagnosis

This Morning's Iris Jones, 83, splits from Egyptian toyboy, 37, after two years of marriage

This Morning's Iris Jones, 83, splits from Egyptian toyboy, 37, after two years of marriage
Can I get a refund on my holiday because of the heatwave in Europe?

Can I get a refund if I cancel my holiday because of the heatwave in Europe?

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is off This Morning for more than six weeks

Where is Holly Willoughby today and why is she not on This Morning?

TV & Movies

Sue Radford is worth almost £1million

Sue Radford's net worth: How much money does the mum-of-22 make?

Nadia Sawalha has been praised for her amazing bikini photoshoot

Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha praised for hilarious bikini photoshoot with husband Mark