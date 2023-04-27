Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers 'doing very well' amid gruelling cancer battle

27 April 2023, 13:57

Dave Myers of The Hairy Bikers returns to This Morning amid cancer battle

The celebrity chef was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and has been undergoing treatment for the disease.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers delighted fans this week after revealing he was "feeling great" amid his gruelling cancer treatment.

The telly chef, 65, assured viewers he was on the road to recovery when he returned to This Morning for the first time since revealing his diagnosis.

The biker-turned-chef, who has been undergoing chemotherapy on and off since 2022, shared an update on his health with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as he made his return to work.

When the presenters told the cook he was "looking really well", Dave replied: "I"m doing very well."

Dave Myers was diagnosed with cancer in 2022.
Dave Myers was diagnosed with cancer in 2022. Picture: ITV

He continued: "It's so nice to be back Phillip.

"It's work in progress, but I've got my hair back and I'm feeling great."

Dave appeared on the popular ITV show this Wednesday to rustle up a dish of lamb koftas and couscous.

He got to work in the kitchen along with his Hairy Bikers sidekick Si King, who was thrilled to have his best friend back by his side.

Planting a kiss on his pal's cheek, Si joked: "He's just as irritating so it's great!"

Si also confessed he missed working with Dave and admitted he was thrilled to be back in a duo, telling Holly and Phil: "I don’t like cooking on my own," while Dave added: “It’s lovely to be back. It’s like coming home.”

The Hairy Bikers reunited on This Morning this week.
The Hairy Bikers reunited on This Morning this week. Picture: ITV

Social media exploded with well wishes for Dave as fans commented on his appearance.

One Twitter user wrote: "Great to see Dave back on our screens, missed the guys being together, and beyond great to see you looking great, Dave."

Another exclaimed: "@HairyBikers Brilliant to see Dave on This Morning. He looks great!"

While a third said: "Nice to see Dave Myers looking well after his cancer battle #ThisMorning."

"Proper cooks and good to see Dave looking so well," added a fourth.

Dave first told fans he had been diagnosed with cancer back in 2022, whilst hosting The Hairy Bikers’ Agony Uncles podcast.

At the time, he said: "I've got to come clean now, I haven't been too well recently and, basically, I've got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me, I'm not going to be filming, some of the festivals I'm not going to be able to go to, some may be OK but this year's a bit of a write-off for us.

"I have had to speak up about this because I don't want to hide under a rock, but I would love it if people respect my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and our team all the support they need, that would be great.

"But look, the prognosis is OK, I'm going to be fine. I may be a baldy biker for a while so it's just a warning, I don't want to make a fuss about it, I look alright bald actually."

Si King said he was thrilled to be back cooking with pal Dave.
Si King said he was thrilled to be back cooking with pal Dave. Picture: Alamy

The TV chef later revealed how badly the treatment had taken its toll on his body, telling Kaye Adams on the How To Be 60 podcast: "By God, the chemotherapy doesn’t half age you quickly.

"Because your balance goes, so for someone with a motorbike that’s a disaster, and my walking has been affected quite a lot, really."

He explained that although he wasn't experiencing any "symptoms of the cancer", the harsh chemotherapy was affecting "neuropathy' in his feet, meaning he found it "hard to stand".

"I’ve had to learn to walk again properly. It’s a funny thing, chemotherapy, it’s one of life’s great levellers.

"It doesn’t matter if you’re on the telly or on the dole, if you get that then you’re in the s***."

Despite his health battle, Dave revealed he is hoping to begin filming for The Hairy Bikers again this spring.

“We’re going to film around the chemo. That’s just the way it is. One doesn’t have an option at the minute.

"All I can say is it’s not spreading and I’m holding my own OK. So I’m very grateful for that."

