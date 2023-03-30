Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking update on cancer battle

Dave Myers has opened up about getting chemotherapy. Picture: Instagran/BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Dave Myers announced last year that he had been diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has opened up about going through 'brutal' chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with cancer last year.

In a new interview, the TV cook said the treatment has led him to completely lose his appetite and could barely eat more than a can of soup.

''It's funny, when you first start chemotherapy… it's quite hard. I'm still having it. It really was brutal,” he said.

“I lost so much weight and then it's a battle to get your calories in. For me, losing my appetite was awful. A can of soup was about as far as I could go.”

Dave Myers has opened up about his cancer diagnosis. Picture: Instagram

Dave first opened up about his cancer diagnosis in May 2022, telling fans that this year will be quiet for him as he undergoes treatment.

Speaking on his podcast, Dave said: "I've got to come clean now, I haven't been too well recently and basically, I've got to have some chemo, you [Si King] know all this anyway.

"So this year is going to be a bit quiet for me, I'm not going to be filming, some of the festivals I'm not going to be able to go to, some may be OK, but this year's a bit of a write off for us."

Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King. Picture: ITV

Giving an update on his health, Dave previously said that his chemotherapy even affected his ability to walk.

He told Kaye Adams: “I'm still having chemotherapy, but what I'm finding out now is you have to live with the cancer. It's like a diabetic who needs insulin and constant care. That's the state I'm in now.

“By God, the chemotherapy doesn’t half age you quickly. Because your balance goes, so for someone with a motorbike that’s a disaster and my walking has been affected quite a lot, really.

Dave Myers has opened up about his chemotherapy. Picture: BBC

“But I'm going to go back to film this May, and we're going to film around the chemo. That's just the way it is really.

He added: “'I really have no symptoms of the cancer, it's the chemotherapy.

“It's neuropathy in your feet, so it's hard to stand. So I've had to learn to walk again properly”.