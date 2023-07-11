Inside Harper Beckham's lavish 12th birthday celebrations: Prada Caffè and matching tattoos with Nicola Peltz

Inside Harper Beckham's lavish 12th birthday celebrations. Picture: Instagram/Victoria Beckham - Nicola Peltz Beckham

By Alice Dear

David and Victoria Beckham took Harper to the Prada Caffè with her brothers for her birthday.

Harper Beckham turned 12 this week, and was celebrated by her parents David and Victoria Beckham as well as her brothers Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo.

David, 48, and Victoria, 49, posted a tribute to their daughter on Instagram this week to mark the milestone, praising her "kind and sweet soul".

The couple – known to many as Posh and Becks to millions – also took Harper to the Prada Caffè for her birthday, where she was showered in designer presents.

In pictures shared by Victoria, Harper looked beautiful in a purple silk dress and trainers as she posed outside the restaurant with her mother.

David and Victoria Beckham took their daughter, Harper, to Prada Caffè for her 12th birthday. Picture: Instagram/Victoria Beckham

Other pictures showed Harper posing with a Prada bag, which appears to be a gift from her family.

Harper was also presented with a red velvet birthday cake with 12 candles, which she smiled alongside.

Cruz and Romeo were also pictured at the extravagant restaurant with the family, however, it appears Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz were not there.

Harper Beckham poses outside the Prada Caffè in London. Picture: Instagram/Victoria Beckham

Harper Beckham is all smiles as she's presented with a birthday cake. Picture: Instagram/Victoria Beckham

The couple did take to social media to wish Harper a happy birthday, with Nicola sharing pictures of herself and Harper with 'matching tattoos' – which we are assuming are wash-off.

Alongside the pictures, Nicola wrote: "Happy birthday to my baby sis Harper 7 💖 you are the most amazing girl I am so lucky to have you in my life 💖 I love you more than you even know! (Can we always match forever??) 🥰."

Harper Beckham poses with her brother Romeo (left) and with her Prada gifts (right) on her birthday. Picture: Instagram/Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola shared a picture of herself and Harper with matching tattoos. Picture: Instagram/Nicola Peltz Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham shared a sweet message for his sister Harper on her birthday. Picture: Instagram/Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn also shared a message on Instagram which read: "Happy birthday Harper. I love you so much, you're the best little sister ever."

