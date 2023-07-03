Love Island Abi Morris: How does she know Prince William and Prince Harry?

3 July 2023, 16:13

Love Island's Abi reveals connection to Prince William and Prince Harry
Love Island's Abi reveals connection to Prince William and Prince Harry. Picture: ITV/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Does Love Island's Abi Morris know Prince William and Prince Harry and what did she say about the Queen?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Abi Morris, 25, is one of the Casa Amor girls entering the Love Island villa looking to shake things up.

The flight attendant from Hampshire, who describes herself as "posh and polite", is looking for love and isn't afraid to drop a few very famous names in order to stand out.

In tonight's episode of Love Island, Abi reveals that she has a connection with the royal family – specifically Prince William and Prince Harry.

During a conversation with Mitchel, Abi explains that she used to be around William and Harry often as she kept her horses where the Royal Military Academy is based.

Abi Morris is a 25-year-old flight attendant from Hampshire looking for love
Abi Morris is a 25-year-old flight attendant from Hampshire looking for love. Picture: ITV

She explained: "I had horses...I used to live in Sandhurst, where the Royal Military Academy is. I used to keep my horse there and when I was younger, I didn’t know this was weird but Prince Harry and Prince William would be there."

Abi added: "I literally had no clue that people didn’t know them too."

Abi tells Mitchel that she has a connection the royal family on tonight's episode of Love Island
Abi tells Mitchel that she has a connection the royal family on tonight's episode of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Abi adds that when Americans would as her if she knew the Queen she would reply "yeah!".

Mitchel jokingly replies to Abi following her revelation: "We're both in completely different worlds, I just live in Sheffield...and you're just like having a good time with the Queen. It's insane."

Abi explained that she used to be around Harry and William as she kept her horse near the Royal Military Academy
Abi explained that she used to be around Harry and William as she kept her horse near the Royal Military Academy. Picture: Getty

Prior to entering the villa, Abi told the show: "I’m quite feisty and fiery but I come across very posh and polite. I am very bubbly and I’m very positive. I’m into manifestation and a positive mindset."

She added: "I’m very active and I like to do adventurous things; I love rollercoasters, quad biking, mountain climbing but at the same time, I love lying around a pool all day long."

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

The best Casa Amor moments in Love Island history

The most unforgettable Love Island Casa Amor moments in history

TV & Movies

The rumoured Casa Amor cast has been revealed

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor rumoured cast revealed

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has hit out at the trolls

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford forced to defend herself after trolls say she can’t pay for family

Scarlett Moffatt has given birth to her first baby

Scarlett Moffatt gives birth to first baby and reveals sweet name

Casa Amor is back on Love Island for 2023

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor return date confirmed as Molly Marsh flies back to Spain

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Woman's shock after mother-in-law buys her tattoo removal voucher

Woman's shock after mother-in-law buys her tattoo removal voucher

Lifestyle

'I kiss my five-year-old son on the lips and ignore what trolls say'

'I kiss my five-year-old son on the lips and ignore what trolls say'

Parenting

The weather is set to heat up next month

UK weather: Exact date 40C heatwave set to hit Britain in July

News

A man has revealed what the staff do with reserved

Moment hotel worker gets revenge on 'sunbed hoggers' at Majorca resort

Lifestyle

Madonna's 'life was saved' by person who found her 'unresponsive'

Madonna's 'life was saved' by person who found her 'unresponsive' and got medical help

The highest earning daytime TV presenter has been revealed

ITV daytime star beats Holly Willoughby to become highest earner

TV & Movies

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome surprise baby boy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome surprise baby boy via surrogacy

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blue dress from Reformation

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to rent her blue and white floral dress for £38

Celebrities

Jai Sharma's real mum and dad have been revealed

Emmerdale fans 'work out' shock DNA secret after Jai's mum is revealed

TV & Movies

Here's who has left Love Island 2023

Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

TV & Movies

Teacher who avoided going to work for 20 years is fired

Teacher who avoided going to work for 20 years is fired

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has opened up about her kids

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford hits back after she’s criticised for ‘spoiling’ kids

A 16-year-old took her son as her prom date

Mum, 16, takes one-year-old son to prom as her date

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash want to foster a child in the future

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon share plans to foster a child

Netflix receive backlash for putting Titanic back on streaming service

Netflix receive backlash for putting Titanic back on streaming service