Madonna is the proudest mum as her twin daughters Stella and Estere graduate from school

23 June 2023, 10:38 | Updated: 23 June 2023, 10:50

Madonna has shared a sweet photo of her twin daughters
Madonna has shared a sweet photo of her twin daughters. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Madonna has shared an adorable photo of her 10-year-old twin daughters Stella and Estere.

Congratulations are in order as Madonna’s twin daughters Stella and Estere, 10, graduated from elementary school.

The Queen of pop took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a photo of the girls wearing their blue caps and gowns.

Stella and Estere were seen smiling as they held huge bouquets of flowers with their names written on.

Alongside the photo, Madonna simply wrote: “2 Kweens!!!! Happy Graduation!”, as well as two crown emojis.

Madonna has congratulated her daughters
Madonna has congratulated her daughters. Picture: Instagram

The twins were adopted by Madonna six years ago in 2017 and are now starting an exciting new chapter in their education.

Madonna is also a proud mum to four other children including David, 17, and Mercy, 17, who were adopted from Malawi in 2006 and 2009.

She also shares daughter Lourdes, 27, with her ex-boyfriend, actor Carlos Leon, and son Rocco, 22, with her ex Guy Ritchie who she was married to between 2000 and 2008.

In 2017, Madonna appeared on the cover of PEOPLE and opened up about her emotional adoption journey.

"Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There's so many children that need a home," she said.

Madonna and Guy Ritchie were married for eight years
Madonna and Guy Ritchie were married for eight years. Picture: Alamy

"I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.' "

She went on to say she had an ‘instant’ connection with her children, continuing: "It's inexplicable,

"It's like saying, 'Why do you fall in love with the people you fall in love with?' You look into the eyes of somebody, you feel their soul, you feel touched by them — that's it."

However, she also admitted that being a mum-of-six isn't always easy, telling Vanity Fair in January 2023: "Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job.

Madonna and her daughter Lourdes 2022
Madonna and her daughter Lourdes 2022. Picture: Getty

"Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art.

"And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest."

This comes after Madonna made a sweet tribute to all six of her children by getting her first tattoo in December 2020 with each of their initials on her wrist.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

The Dingle family tree has been explained

Emmerdale: Dingle family tree explained

TV & Movies

Jessie J has shared a video dancing in her underwear

Jessie J celebrates 'self love' six weeks after becoming a mum

Gino D'Acampo's ITV show axed days after controversial This Morning return

Gino D'Acampo's ITV show axed days after controversial This Morning return

Kady McDermott had an explosive time in the Love Island villa

Inside Love Island bombshell Kady McDermott's explosive first time in the villa 7 years ago

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared behind the scenes photos of her swimwear shoot

Stacey Solomon praised by fans for sharing unedited bikini photos

Trending on Heart

Full list of the worst parks for hayfever sufferers this weekend

Full list of the worst parks for hayfever sufferers this weekend

Lifestyle

Sue Radfors has revealed her huge weekly shop

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford unpacks huge weekly shop including 48 packets of crisps and 6kg of pasta
Love Island 2023 schedule revealed

Is Love Island on TV on Sundays?

TV & Movies

A school in Stoke-on-Trent is charging for artwork

Mum's anger as school charges parents £9 for children's artwork

Lifestyle

Gino D'Acampo aubergine comment explained: What did he say on This Morning and what does it mean?

Gino D'Acampo aubergine comment explained: What did he say on This Morning?

Molly-Mae Hague has quit her £5million job

Molly-Mae Hague reveals she’s quit £5m-a-year job to focus on being a mum

Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from Phase Eight

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green pleated midi skirt

Celebrities

Cindy Beale has returned to EastEnders

Who was Cindy Beale in EastEnders and what happened to her?

TV & Movies

James Bye has revealed he has welcomed his fourth baby

EastEnders' Martin Fowler star James Bye welcomes fourth baby

TV & Movies

Love Island new bombshell Montel McKenzie in pink trunks alongside picture of him taking a mirror selfie in white t-shirt

Love Island bombshell Montel McKenzie: Age, football team and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Scarlett Johansson and Jason Schwartzman open up about their new film Asteroid Cuty

Scarlett Johansson opens up about working with ‘amazing’ Tom Hanks

The UK's messiest car has been revealed

UK's messiest cars revealed with mountains of food wrappers and tools

Lifestyle

Love Island's Mal Nicol in a skimpy silver bikini alongside Christmas picture of her on an ice rink wearing a grey head band

Love Island bombshell Mal Nicol: Age, job and famous ex-boyfriend

TV & Movies

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel has reportedly been axed

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel spin-off axed following ratings drop

TV & Movies

Jessie J has opened up about welcoming her first daughter

Jessie J 'never gave up hope' after being told she couldn't have children