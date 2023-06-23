Madonna is the proudest mum as her twin daughters Stella and Estere graduate from school

Madonna has shared a sweet photo of her twin daughters. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Madonna has shared an adorable photo of her 10-year-old twin daughters Stella and Estere.

Congratulations are in order as Madonna’s twin daughters Stella and Estere, 10, graduated from elementary school.

The Queen of pop took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a photo of the girls wearing their blue caps and gowns.

Stella and Estere were seen smiling as they held huge bouquets of flowers with their names written on.

Alongside the photo, Madonna simply wrote: “2 Kweens!!!! Happy Graduation!”, as well as two crown emojis.

Madonna has congratulated her daughters. Picture: Instagram

The twins were adopted by Madonna six years ago in 2017 and are now starting an exciting new chapter in their education.

Madonna is also a proud mum to four other children including David, 17, and Mercy, 17, who were adopted from Malawi in 2006 and 2009.

She also shares daughter Lourdes, 27, with her ex-boyfriend, actor Carlos Leon, and son Rocco, 22, with her ex Guy Ritchie who she was married to between 2000 and 2008.

In 2017, Madonna appeared on the cover of PEOPLE and opened up about her emotional adoption journey.

"Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There's so many children that need a home," she said.

Madonna and Guy Ritchie were married for eight years. Picture: Alamy

"I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.' "

She went on to say she had an ‘instant’ connection with her children, continuing: "It's inexplicable,

"It's like saying, 'Why do you fall in love with the people you fall in love with?' You look into the eyes of somebody, you feel their soul, you feel touched by them — that's it."

However, she also admitted that being a mum-of-six isn't always easy, telling Vanity Fair in January 2023: "Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job.

Madonna and her daughter Lourdes 2022. Picture: Getty

"Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art.

"And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest."

This comes after Madonna made a sweet tribute to all six of her children by getting her first tattoo in December 2020 with each of their initials on her wrist.