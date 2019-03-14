Malin Andersson reveals necklace featuring handprints of tragic baby daughter Consy

Malin Andersson's baby was born seven weeks premature. Picture: Malin Andersson/Instagram

The Love Island star's daughter died four weeks after being born seven weeks premature.

Malin Andersson is wearing her tragic daughter's hand and footprints on a special necklace.

The Love Island star's daughter died four weeks after being born seven weeks premature.

Malin, who has since split from her boyfriend Tom Kemp, took to Instagram to show off the silver pendant which was attached to a purple ribbon in memory of her "angel".

On one side it features her daughter's name and a heart, while on the other side there are imprints of Consy's hand and footprints.

She told her followers: "So I'm going to show you guys a necklace that Consy's auntie got for her. It has her name as well as her hand and footprints."

Malin Andersson unveiled the personalised necklace she had made . Picture: Instagram/MalinAndersson

The touching tribute comes just days after Malin opened up about the pain of losing her first child.

She wrote: "No one understands the pain of losing a child. It’s the heartache of carrying them for so long in your own body. Let her rest as an Angel now. X" (sic)

Malin is no longer with Consy's dad Tom, with the pair both struggling to cope with their grief following the death of their baby.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she explained: "Things have been strained between us since Consy was born, a situation like that will either make you or break you and we’ve been at each other’s throats.

Malin Andersson opened up about her grief . Picture: Instagram

"He deals with things completely differently to me, he bottles everything up and then eventually explodes, whereas I think it’s better to talk about everything.

"Our relationship wasn’t healthy so I’m taking myself out of it."

Consy was born in December last year and was being treated at Great Ormond Street hospital, but sadly passed away on 22 January.