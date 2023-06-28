Netflix receive backlash for putting Titanic back on streaming service

Netflix receive backlash for putting Titanic back on streaming service. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

This comes just days after five people died during a deep-sea submarine expedition to see the wreckage of the Titanic.

Netflix has received backlash after putting Titanic back on the streaming service.

The 1997 film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, will return to Netflix on 1st July, just days after it was confirmed five people had died during an expedition to the wreckage.

The OceanGate submersible went missing earlier this month, and while there was hope for sometime the passengers were still alive, it was later confirmed that all five people on board were believed to have died.

Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood were aboard the subversive which was travelling 12,500 feet under the surface of the water to the location of the wreckage of the Titanic.

The OceanGate Titan submersible which five people died on during an expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic. Picture: Getty

The Oscar-winning film, which tells the love story of fictitious couple Rose and Jack on board the famous ship when it sunk in 1912, was taken off Netflix back in August 2022.

The streaming service has now received backlash for bringing the film back, with many people accusing the company of "trying to capitalise off a sad tragedy."

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet star in James Cameron's 1997 film Titanic. Picture: Alamy

A lot of people are saying that it "isn't the time" for it, while others have simply said it "doesn't feel right".

Others, however, have defended the streaming service, claiming that the return of Titanic to Netflix was pre-scheduled and put the release down to coincidence.

One person commented online: "It was already set to come to Netflix, the time of the sub is just a coincidence."

Another added: "This was in the works for months. They don’t just get licensing overnight for content."

