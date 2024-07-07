Who is F1 driver Oscar Piastri? Age, height, net worth, girlfriend and ethnicity revealed

Oscar Piastri has broken records at his young age. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Oscar Piastri is making waves as a young racing driver for McLaren but we want to know more about him. From age, height, net worth and girlfriend to his ethnicity.

Oscar Jack Piastri is an Australian racing driver for McLaren who will be competing in the Formula One this weekend at Silverstone.

He’s only young and yet he’s already made history as the 6th driver to win the Formula 2 Championship as a rookie as well as being the first rookie driver to ever win the Formula Renault Eurocup, F2, and F2 championship in successive years.

After gaining attention on Netflix's Drive to Survive many of us are wanting to know more about up and coming driver Oscar Piastri.

From his age, height, net worth and girlfriend to his ethnicity, here’s what we know about the McLaren racer.

Oscar Jack Piastri is an Australian racing driver for McLaren. Picture: Instagram: @Oscarpiastri

How old is Oscar Piastri? When did he start driving in F1?

Oscar Piastri is only 23-years-old and he was born on the 6 April 2001 which makes his star sign an Aries.

He might be young but he does not lack in talent with Oscar currently being the youngest driver to be on the F1 grid.

Oscar only joined F1 in 2023 as a 21-year-old and became the first driver since Lewis Hamilton to score more than one podium in their first season.

Watch Oscar Piastri on Heart Breakfast here:

Grand Prix superstar Lando Norris fails his driving theory test 🫣

How tall is Oscar Piastri?

Oscar Piastri is 178 cm in height, or 5ft 10 inches which is quite tall for a F1 driver.

Whilst there’s no limit enforced on their drivers, their heights can affect their ability to drive when factoring in aerodynamic efficiency and weight distribution.

Thai-British F1 driver Alex Albon spoke to Business Insider on the topic stating, "In our sport, being taller only hinders you."

"These cars are built to be as compact as possible. The cars are designed not for 6-foot-2 athletes. They're designed for 5-foot-7, 5-foot-8 preferably.”

Oscar Piastri stands at 178 cm tall. Picture: Getty

What’s Oscar Piastri’s net worth?

Oscar Piastri has accumulated a healthy sum for himself as a 23-year-old, with an estimated net worth sitting around $4 million (£3.16 million).

Most of his wealth comes from his salary from McLaren which paid the driver $775,000 (£607, 336) in his first season and has been bumped up to £4.71m this coming season.

But Oscar’s also earning big bucks from endorsement deals from brands such as Quad Lock, and Dubber.

Oscar Piastri races for McLaren. Picture: Getty

Does Oscar Piastri have a girlfriend?

Yes, Oscar Piastri has been in a long-term relationship for four years with his high school sweetheart Lily Zneimer.

The pair have kept their relationship relatively private considering Oscar’s skyrocketing fame, however, Lily’s been spotted numerous times supporting her partner at races.

The pair reportedly met at the boarding school they both attended in England.

Speaking to Dax Shepard on the 2023 Eff Won podcast he revealed that Lily and he had confessed their feelings for one another in the penultimate year at school.

“We keep it to ourselves and try to be out of the spotlight and just live normal lives.”

“We’ve been together ever since. So it’s been nice to have someone there from the start that’s still with me.”

Oscar Piastri is dating Lily Zneimer. Picture: Instagram/Oscar Piastri

What ethnicity is Oscar Piastri?

Oscar Piastri is Australian by nationality but ethnically has Italian, Yugoslavian, and Chinese heritage.

Back in April of 2024, the racing driver tweeted in surprise on X about his Chinese grandfather.

“My great great grandfather was Chinese so I think that makes this my 1/16 home race?” he wrote on X.

What is Oscar Piastri's Instagram?

Fans can follow Oscar on Instagram @oscarpiastri. He often shares images of his racing ventures as well as days out.