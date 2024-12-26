Outnumbered cast: How old are the Brockman kids now and are the parents dating in real life?
26 December 2024, 15:55
Outnumbered is back for a long-awaited Christmas special in 2024, and it's like they've never been away.
Launching back in 2007, Outnumbered followed the Brockman family, led by Claire Skinner as mum Sue and Hugh Dennis as dad Pete.
But what set it apart from other family sitcoms, was the surprisingly brilliant (and partly-improvised) performances by its young cast as the Brockman kids.
At the start, Tyger Drew-Honey (Jake) was 11, Daniel Roche (Ben) was 7 and Ramona Marquez (Karen) was just 5.
17 years on, and the same cast are back, but what have they been up to?
Claire Skinner (Sue)
Claire Skinner Reveals Whether an Outnumbered Reunion Could Be on the Cards | Lorraine
Claire Skinner, now aged 59, graduated from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) in 1987.
In theater, Skinner took on challenging roles at prestigious venues like the Royal National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company. Her stage performances have earned critical acclaim, particularly in productions like The Winter's Tale and Rabbit Hole.
Since Outnumbered last aired in 2016, Skinner appeared in the ITV series Next of Kin (2018) and appeared in episodes of Inside No. 9 and Vanity Fair.
In a delightful development that captured public attention, Skinner began dating her Outnumbered co-star Hugh Dennis in 2017, and the couple went public with their relationship in 2018.
She was previously married to director Charles Palmer, with whom she has two sons.
Hugh Dennis (Pete)
Hugh Dennis, 62, had already established himself as one of Britain's most recognizable comedic talents when Outnumbered came along. He first gained prominence as a team captain on Mock the Week (2005-2022), where his quick wit and satirical observations made him a mainstay of British panel shows.
Post-Outnumbered, he continues to appear regularly on Not Going Out as Toby, appeared briefly in James Bond movie No Time to Die, and serves as a narrator for The Great British Dig: History in Your Garden.
His radio work includes the long-running The Now Show.
Before dating Claire Skinner, he married Miranda Carroll in 1987 and they divorced in 1993. He then married Catherine Abbot-Anderson in 1996, and they had a son and a daughter before divorcing in 2015.
Tyger Drew-Honey (Jake)
Now aged 28, Tyger is still involved in performing arts and broadcasting, starring as Prince Charming in a panto production of Cinderella at the Lighthouse Theatre in Poole, Dorset in Christmas 2022.
The actor's parents are prominent stars in the porn industry, and Tyger has also fronted two BBC Three documentaries about sex, one about the porn industry in which he interviewed his mother and father, and the second about virtual reality in sex.
Daniel Roche (Ben)
Daniel is aged 24, and now is a rugby star.
He currently plays for UCS RFC and often posts photos on Instagram of himself playing the sport.
Outside Outnumbered, Roche played a young Stephen Fry in Sky Comedy's Little Crackers, and received a Children's Bafta nomination for his role in Just William.
He has also studied at King's College, and often posts on Instagram about his travels.
Speaking about returning to the show, he said: "Filming this special really made me appreciate the opportunity that Outnumbered gave us and how inextricably connected it is with our lives and I’m very grateful."
Ramona Marquez (Karen)
Since joining Outnumbered, Ramona appeared in The King's Speech, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, A Louder Silence and 7 Hours On Earth.
In 2023, it was reported that the 23-year-old actress was studying Spanish and Mandarin in Manchester.