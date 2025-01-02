Richard Osman facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children, career and height revealed

Richard Osman in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Richard Osman is one of the UK's most beloved TV presenters.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Richard Osman rose to prominence as the creator and co-host of Pointless in 2009, becoming one of Britain's most beloved TV personalities.

The former TV executive turned quiz show host expanded his career into writing, releasing his first novel The Thursday Murder Club in 2020. It became one of the fastest-selling British debut novels ever.

Beyond Pointless, he hosted Richard Osman's House of Games and Two Tribes, whilst maintaining regular appearances on panel shows.

His unique combination of wit, intelligence and self-deprecating humour has made him a national treasure in British entertainment.