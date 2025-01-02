Richard Osman facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children, career and height revealed
2 January 2025, 18:49
Richard Osman is one of the UK's most beloved TV presenters.
Richard Osman rose to prominence as the creator and co-host of Pointless in 2009, becoming one of Britain's most beloved TV personalities.
The former TV executive turned quiz show host expanded his career into writing, releasing his first novel The Thursday Murder Club in 2020. It became one of the fastest-selling British debut novels ever.
Beyond Pointless, he hosted Richard Osman's House of Games and Two Tribes, whilst maintaining regular appearances on panel shows.
His unique combination of wit, intelligence and self-deprecating humour has made him a national treasure in British entertainment.
-
How old is Richard Osman?
Richard Osman was born on November 28th, 1970, in Billericay, Essex. He celebrated his 54rd birthday in 2024.
His parents are Brenda Wright and David Osman, who divorced when he was young. He has an older sister, Mat Osman, who found fame as the bassist of the band Suede.
Their mother Brenda later remarried and the family lived in Haywards Heath, West Sussex.
-
How did he get his start in TV?
Osman began his TV career behind the scenes at Hat Trick Productions in the 1990s, working on shows like Have I Got News For You.
He then joined Endemol UK, developing game show formats and serving as creative director.
It was here he created Pointless in 2009, where he initially served only as the show's "pointless friend" providing statistics, before becoming full co-host alongside Alexander Armstrong based on their natural on-screen chemistry.
-
How tall is Richard Osman?
Richard Osman stands at a towering 6 feet 7 inches (2.01 metres) tall.
Osman has frequently joked about his height in interviews and on TV. He's mentioned that his height made him self-conscious growing up, but he's learned to embrace it.
-
Is Richard Osman married and does he have kids?
Richard Osman divorced his first wife in 2007, with whom he has two children - Ruby (born 1998) and Sonny (born 2000).
In December 2023, he married actress and comedian Ingrid Oliver, best known for her roles in Doctor Who and Watson & Oliver.
The couple had been dating since 2020 and announced their engagement in May 2022.
-
What is Richard Osman's net worth?
Richard Osman's estimated net worth is around £3 million to £4 million, earned through his TV work, book deals, and production credits.