S Club recall heartbreaking moment they were told about bandmate Paul's death

26 July 2023, 14:01

S Club recall heartbreaking moment they were told about bandmate Paul Cattermole's death
S Club recall heartbreaking moment they were told about bandmate Paul Cattermole's death. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

S Club 7's Paul Cattermole died earlier this year, just weeks after the band announced they were reuniting and going on tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

S Club's Rachel Stevens, Jo O’Meara, Bradley McIntosh, Jon Lee and Tina Barrett have opened up about the heartbreaking moment they were told about the death of their friend and bandmate Paul Cattermole.

Paul, who was 46-years-old when he passed, died of natural causes at his home in Dorset on the 6th April 2023.

The tragic death came just seven weeks after the popular 90s/00s band announced they were reuniting and heading back out on tour to perform their hits Reach, Have You Ever, Don't Stop Movin' and Bring It All Back.

Now, the band have opened up about the passing of their friend in an interview with The Sun, recalling the moment they were first told about Paul's death.

S Club 7 pictured in February 2023 as they announced their reunion tour, seven weeks before Paul Cattermole's death
S Club 7 pictured in February 2023 as they announced their reunion tour, seven weeks before Paul Cattermole's death. Picture: Getty

S Club shared that they had all become concerned about Paul after they were unable to contact him on the phone.

Jon, 41, recalled: “We’d done a Zoom call with him, all of us, on the Monday. Then our management had messaged him a few times and it hadn’t shown that it’d been read on WhatsApp.

“So it was like, ‘Is he all right?’ But then it was like, ‘Yeah it’s Paul. You know, sometimes he doesn’t answer his phone’.

“Then the next day I phoned him and messaged him. Everyone was trying to get hold of him . . . and no one could."

S Club 7's Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh pose together, 2000
S Club 7's Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh pose together, 2000. Picture: Getty

Speaking of the moment she found out Paul had died, Joe, 44, said: “Our management called. Me and Jon were the first to hear. It was about half past nine on the Thursday night."

“I think I just went completely silent at first. It was awful."

Jon added: “It was like someone had punched me in the stomach."

Related video:

S Club release statement confirming re-named reunion tour

Tina, 46, went on to say: “I was at home with my son, we were just watching TV and I picked up the call. At first I was just like, ‘This isn’t real . . . it can’t be real. You’ve made a mistake’."

She added: “I still can’t believe it’s real.”

The band have now released a new song, These Are The Days, a tribute to Paul, with the music video including footage of their memories of him.

Hannah Spearitt, 42, pulled out of the reunion tour following the death of Paul, who she previously had a romantic relationship with; the pair dated from 2001 to 2006 and rekindled their romance for a short time in 2015.

Speaking to The Sun back in April of this year, Hannah said: “I don’t quite believe that it’s real. I still can’t believe I will never see him again.

“It’s all the more tragic because he was looking forward to the tour the most out of all of us. He just wanted to have fun and enjoy it.”

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

What happened to the real Ben Field portrayed in BBC drama The Sixth Commandment?

Is Ben Field still in prison? What happened to the killer portrayed in The Sixth Commandment?

TV & Movies

Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

The Radfords have their own television show

How old are Sue and Noel Radford and how many children do they have?

TV & Movies

Timothy Spall and Anne Reid star in the BBC true crime drama.

How many episodes of The Sixth Commandment are there? When it is next on BBC One and who's in the cast?

TV & Movies

The Sixth Commandment is a horrifying true story, dramatised by the BBC.

The Sixth Commandment: What’s the real story behind the series?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Huge new Bath & Body Works shop opens in the UK

Bath & Body Works open huge new store in the UK

Lifestyle

This Morning's Iris Jones explains real reason she split with Egyptian toyboy

This Morning's Iris Jones explains real reason she split from Egyptian toyboy

Timothy Spall weight loss: Inside The Sixth Commandment actor's health transformation

Timothy Spall weight loss: Inside The Sixth Commandment actor's health transformation

Big Brother is returning to TV screens this autumn on ITV.

Big Brother to bring back iconic housemates for explosive ITV reboot

TV & Movies

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained
The budget retailer has expanded its handy service to include 32 new locations in London.

Primark launches click and collect at 32 more stores across the UK

Shopping

Stacey Solomon shares footage of Joe Swash's wedding vows as they mark anniversary

Stacey Solomon shares footage of Joe Swash's wedding vows as they mark anniversary

Tourists are questioning whether or not to cancel upcoming trips to Greece.

How to cancel your holiday to Greece: Rights, insurance and cancellations explained

Travel

Children can eat free and restaurants and cafe's across the UK

Where can kids eat for free in the summer holidays? Full list of restaurants

Lifestyle

King Charles smirking while wearing his royal regalia

Why did King Charles get a pay rise? A look at the details

Showbiz

Jimmy Karz played greedy schoolboy Bruce Bogtrotter in the hit 1996 film Matilda.

Matilda's Bruce Bogtrotter unrecognisable after quitting fame to become a doctor

TV & Movies

Women walking and hold fans to protect themselves from the sun alongside a picture of Greece and the wildfires

When will the European heatwave end?

Lifestyle

People walking in London in the rain with umbrellas next to people holding their hands to the sunshine

August weather forecast: Will the UK finally get some sun?

Lifestyle

Jet2 and TUI have cancelled all flights and holidays which were due to depart to Rhodes today.

Major airlines Jet2 and TUI cancel all flights to Rhodes as wildfires rage on

Travel

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are engaged!

Molly-Mae Hague engaged to Tommy Fury after surprise romantic proposal

Celebrities