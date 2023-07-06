Scarlett Moffatt drops huge clue she’s secretly married boyfriend Scott

6 July 2023

Scarlett Moffatt hints that's married her boyfriend Scott

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt dropped a massive hint that she's had a secret wedding to the father of her baby.

Scarlett Moffatt has hinted that she's secretly married her boyfriend Scott in a new Instagram message.

The former Gogglebox star announced that she and Scott Dobinson had welcomed their first baby boy called Jude earlier this month.

And taking to Instagram, Scarlett shared how she has been dealing with motherhood during a live Q&A session.

A fan asked: "What is your favourite memory of the newborn stage?"

Scarlett Moffatt referred to her partner as her husband
Scarlett Moffatt referred to her partner as her husband. Picture: Instagram

Scarlett then referred to Scott as her ‘husband’, as she replied: "Watching my husband become the most doting father."

She then went on to say: "I feel like me and Scott now, I did not think it was possible to love Scott anymore, but seeing him with Jude and how he's helped me in the hospital and everything, he's like superman to us.

Scarlett added: "He's mine and Jude's superman. It's really brought us closer together."

This comes after the I’m A Celebrity winner shared a string of sweet snaps of her newborn son, while also revealing his name.

Scarlett Moffatt has welcomed her first baby
Scarlett Moffatt has welcomed her first baby. Picture: Instagram

She wrote: "Jude Xavier Dobinson. My darling boy I can’t stop crying looking at you as I can’t quite believe you’re mine.

"You wanted to meet us early at just 35 weeks. Me & your daddy love you so much that I can’t even put this feeling into words.

"Our heart and soul feels complete & ready to burst. I will forever and always be grateful to be your mammy.

"I Can’t thank @scottdobby enough & to the midwife’s Helen & Charlotte & all of the NHS team at Durham Hospital.

"You will all forever hold a special place in my heart for looking after us all with such compassion. Let the baby bubble commence."

She then went on to share photos of their little family after their first week together, writing: “Celebrating the greatest week of our lives.

“Happy one week birthday to our little Jude Xavier our little miracle baby. Still can’t believe technically you should still be cooking in my belly & that you’re here safe and sound.

“I’ll be forever grateful 🤍🥳.”

Vicky Pattison commented: “You look amazing mate! Like you were born to do this man ♥️,” while another friend said: “Congratulations babe he’s beautiful xxx.”

