Sophie Ellis-Bextor jokes Meghan Markle told her the Royal Baby name

Sophie Ellis-Bextor teased she knew the Royal Baby's name. Picture: Getty

By Emma Clarke

The 'Murder on the Dancefloor' singer spoke about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new tot on Good Morning Britain, joking her pal had revealed the Royal Baby's name to her.

It was announced yesterday (6th May, 2019) at 14.38pm that the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a baby boy. But other than his weight, little else has been revealed about the new royal - not least the tot's name.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain this morning, Sophie Ellis-Bextor spoke about her friendship with Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

The 'Murder on the Dancefloor' singer, who shares three children with The Feeling's bassist, Richard Jones, revealed in a jokey tone that she already knew the Royal Baby's name.

While she teased us with this tidbit of information, Sophie said she was sworn to secrecy and wouldn't be revealing the royal bab's name.

It came after Susanna asked her about her friendship with Meghan: "She adores your music, she adores you. She's said that you're very close friends - do you know the name of the baby?"

Sophie replied: "Obviously, but she's sworn me to secrecy," before adding, "I'm a big disappointment if you're looking for more."

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who has three children with Richard Jones from The Feeling, spoke about Meghan and the royal baby name. Picture: Shutterstock

Sophie's own children are named Kit, Ray and Sonny - though it's unlikely a member of the royal family would be allowed to have such a modern name.

Some of the bookies' favourites include Philip, Spencer, James, Arthur and Albert.

Alexander is the favourite at 7/2.

How does Sophie Ellis-Bextor know Meghan Markle?

The pair were pictured together with Paloma Faith and other while in Istanbul in 2015, at the Soho House opening party.

At the time the photo was snapped, the Suits actress was referred to as Sophie Ellis-Bextor's "guest".

It's been said 'Murder on the Dancefloor' is Meghan's "favourite" song to dance to.

On the show, Sophie said she only met Meghan once, but described her as "very lovely", before adding: "I wish them all the best with their baby."

Ellis-Bextor's brother, Jack, has apparently met Meghan a few times, as the pilot was pictured flying her in his plane.