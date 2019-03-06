Tom Walker admits sadness over Michael Jackson allegations ahead of Leaving Neverland UK premiere

Tom Walker attended WE Day UK 2019 in London. Picture: Getty

By Rume Ugen

Tom Walker has been open about his love for Michael Jackson's music but admits he's 'sad' about the child sexual abuse allegations.

Tom Walker has expressed his sadness about Michael Jackson's child sexual abuse allegations.

Victims Wade Robson and James Safechuck are set to tell their story in an explosive documentary Leaving Neverland: Michael Jackson and Me, in which they allege the late pop star sexually abused them as kids.

Now, Tom Walker has spoken on the issue ahead of the documentary's UK premiere on Channel 4 on Wednesday night.

"I've not seen it but I read an article in the press this morning about his family getting a hard time about the whole thing, so I would be interested to watch it," he told Heart at the We Day UK event in London.

Tom, who one British Breakthrough Act at the Brit Awards earlier this year, also credits Jackson as one of his early influences, adding: "I absolutely love his music, Thriller is the first album I ever remember hearing when I was growing up, so it's sad to hear some of the things about him.

"You never know with the press what is actually going on with people, we'll never know what is really going on. I just think his music was amazing."

The Jackson family have vehemently denied the allegations surrounding their brother Michael, who was found not guilty of child sexual abuse in a 2005 trial.

Meanwhile, Tom also spoke about The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint, who passed at the age of 49 after taking his own life.

He said: "I went to see The Prodigy when I was younger, my dad took me to see them at the Apollo in Manchester and it's really sad other the news - what an amazing frontman."

Speaking on the importance of having a support system to help through the tough times, he added: "Im very, very lucky with my family and my friends. I am best friends with my mates who grew up down the road from me, and all six of us are still best mates and my family is another level.

"I've got the support, if I feel a bit down I have a lot of people to help me. The important thing if you are feeling a bit down, everything is getting a bit too much, don't run away from it run towards your friends and discuss it."