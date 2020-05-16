Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer Acts 2020: All the acts going to the semi-finals

All the Golden Buzzer acts on Britain's Got Talent so far. Picture: ITV

Who's got the golden buzzer on BGT? Meet all the lucky semi finalists...

All five golden buzzers have now been given on this season of Britain's Got Talent, which means a lucky few acts will be heading straight to the live semi finals.

But who did Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Ant and Dec press the buzzer for this series? See the full list below...

Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer Act 2020: Nabil Abdulrashid

Nabil Abdulrashid on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: ITV

Alesha Dixon pressed the golden buzzer for Nabil Abdulrashid on Saturday, May 9 after his hilarious stand-up routine.

The 34-year-old managed to balance humour and serious topics perfectly as he joked about topics such as racial profiling.

After she guaranteed his place in the live semi-finals, 41-year-old Alesha said: “That was amazing. That was so good on so many levels. Congratulations, well done.”

David added: “Your writing is perfect, your delivery is perfect. Thank you for coming on the show.”

Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer Act 2020: Fayth Ifil

On May 2 Simon hit the golden buzzer for singer Fayth Ifil after her performance of Tina Turner’s Proud Mary.

The 12-year-old received a standing ovation from the BGT audience, as Simon told her: “You talked about the support you’ve had from your mum and dad.

"Then you see the support you’ve had from 3,000 people, and just to give you a little bit more support, I’m going to give you one of these [golden buzzer].”

Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer Act 2020: Honey and Sammy

Mother and daughter singing duo Honey, 14, and Sammy, 43, were given the golden buzzer from Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden.

But their first audition didn’t exactly go smoothly after Simon halted their singing, telling them that their song choice was letting them down.

After learning another track, the pair returned within hours and their incredible performance left Amanda in tears.

David Walliams’ Golden Buzzer Act 2020: Sign Along With Us

Sing Along With Us performed The Greatest Showman on BGT. Picture: ITV

Back in week one of auditions, David didn’t hang around and gave his golden buzzer to musical group Sign Along With Us.

The group was formed by Jade Kilduff, 18, whose five-year-old brother Christian has cerebral palsy and is registered blind.

Following their inspirational audition, David said: "Every one of you gave everything to this performance. An amazing, positive message to put out there and all I can say is..." before pressing the buzzer.

Their audition now has 14 million views on YouTube.

Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer Act 2020: Jon Courtenay

Ant and Dec ran down to the judges bench for Jon Courtenay, who performed a comedic song about his two sons and his late father.

After his son joined him on stage, Amanda said: "You've made me fall to bits.”

