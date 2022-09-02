Idris Elba teases Luther film details as he reveals filming has finished

2 September 2022, 13:02 | Updated: 2 September 2022, 13:16

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Idris Elba will return as DCI John Luther in the upcoming film adaptation of the hit TV show.

Idris Elba, 49, has confirmed that Luther the film has finished shooting.

The actor, best known for his roles in Hollywood blockbusters such as Fast & Furious, Beast and The Suicide Squad, will reprise his role of DCI John Luther in the new Netflix feature film, written by the series creator Neil Cross.

Luther became a hit series on the BBC from 2010 to 2019 long before talk of a film ever started, and now it is finally nearly here.

Talking to Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay on This Morning, Idris revealed that the film has been shot and is now in the editing period.

Idris Elba said he's really excited for fans to see the Luther film
Idris Elba said he's really excited for fans to see the Luther film. Picture: ITV

When asked by Rochelle whether the film was happening, he replied: "Yes! It's happened, we've shot it. We're editing it now."

Spilling more details about the upcoming film, Idris added: "I'm really excited because it is a step up from the TV show, the TV show is incredible, and the fans hopefully will come over to the movie which has a lot more scale, a bit more international."

The series, starring Idris Elba as DCI John Luther, first aired on BBC One in 2010
The series, starring Idris Elba as DCI John Luther, first aired on BBC One in 2010. Picture: BBC

Last year, Netflix revealed that alongside Idris Elba, Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo were also joining the cast.

The storyline of the film, however, has been kept top secret and no one is sure where the next chapter of Luther's life will take him.

In the fifth series of Luther, which aired in 2019, we saw the return of Alice Morgan – Luther's murderous love interest – however, it is not yet known whether she will reprise her role for the film.

The end of the last series ended with Luther being arrested, leaving a lot up in the air for the character.

Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis will also star in the film adaptation of Luther
Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis will also star in the film adaptation of Luther. Picture: Alamy

Idris has previously teased some potential avenues for the continued story, telling Entertainment Weekly: "I feel like John has to make some decision in jail.

"It's quite clear that it would be very difficult for him to be a policeman moving forward.

"I think that's a great setup for a movie. The last few seasons have been more like mini-movies, and film allows us to now have more dramatic pin points moments that are slightly more compressed and it's a bigger but smaller dose of Luther."

