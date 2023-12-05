I'm A Celebrity star hints at off-camera 'incident' between Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears

I’m A Celebrity: Frankie hints at ‘incident’ with Grace and Jamie Lynn

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity's Frankie Dettori has hinted that there was an 'incident' between Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears before they left the jungle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity viewers are convinced something happened between Grace Dent, 50, and Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, before they both left the show on medical grounds.

This comes after jockey Frankie Dettori, 52, dropped a hint of an 'incident' in camp during his exit interview with Ant and Dec after becoming the first to be voted out of the jungle.

Speaking to the presenting duo, Frankie said: "I met the first five of my camp, then I met the other five, it took a bit of time to get round the camp."

He added: "Then obviously we had the incident with Grace, Jamie Lynn as well, so that put a dampener on the week. We had to re-group, and we had to re-focus, we did the tasks, the rain didn't help."

Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears both left I'm A Celebrity early on medical grounds. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celebrity viewers were quick to take to social media to question what 'incident' he was speaking about and whether something had happened between the two campmates off-camera.

One person speculated on X (formerly Twitter): "Obviously there was the incident with Grace and Jamie lynn" 👀 #ImACeleb."

Another posted: "Frankie: ‘the incident with Grace..’ what incident? Thought she left on medical grounds? #ImaCeleb."

Frankie Dettori hinted at an 'incident' for Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears during his exit interview on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Earlier in the series - when both Grace and Jamie left the show on medical grounds just days apart - viewers questioned whether there was more to the story, especially because the Masterchef star wrote a letter to the camp while the Zoey 101 actress' exit was simply announced to the camp.

One person wrote: "Jamie Lynn’s vs Grace’s exit was weird no? Grace wrote a speech and sounds like production were just like Jamie’s gone. #ImACeleb", while another commented: "Its weird that both Grace and Jamie Lynn have ‘quit’ on medical grounds.. #imaceleb."

Jamie Lynn Spears quit the show on medical grounds days before the first eliminations started. Picture: ITV

Frankie later reflected on how he felt about being voted off the show first, saying that it was "bittersweet".

"I wanted to get to the final but with characters like Sam, Nigel, Tony, Marvin and Josie. I was never going to win it. So actually the thoughts of spending one more week there maybe was going to be a bit hard for me. So it was like bittersweet..."

He added: "The sweet part is I've got to come out meet my lovely wife spend some time in the Gold Coast waiting for my other campmates to come out."

Read more: