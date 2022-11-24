I’m a Celebrity fans shocked as Declan Donnelly accidentally swears live on-air

I'm A Celebrity's Declan Donnelly swore live on air during the latest episode of the programme.

Declan Donnelly was left red faced on Wednesday evening when he accidentally said a swear word live on air.

The 47-year-old joined his co-star Ant McPartlin back in the jungle for another evening of Bushtucker Trials.

But just as the pair were finishing a link, Dec seemingly said s*** by mistake.

The pair were making a joke about Boy George as they danced along to the Culture Club hit Karma Chameleon.

Ant and Dec on the I'm A Celebrity bridge 2022. Picture: ITV

Dec then said: "S***, here's Seann with news of the next trial."

Despite completely ignoring the slip up, viewers at home were quick to pick up on it.

Taking to Twitter, one fan said: "Dec said **** accidentally!"

Another added: "Did Dec just say ****, here’s Seann?'

A third said: "Did Dec just say **** on live tv?,” to which someone else replied: "That’s what I thought!"

Declan Donnelly accidentally swore live on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

The latest Bushtucker Trial was called Critty Critty Fang Fang and was based on the hit movie Chitty Chitty Bang Bang so we assume Dec muddled up Seann's name with the task.

Football star Jill Scott volunteered to do the trial and was dressed up as the movie's lead character Truly Scrumptious

She was tasked with getting stars from an old car while it was suspended in the sky and covered in critters.

Meanwhile, fans of the show were gutted when Babatunde Aléshé became the fifth star to leave I'm A Celebrity.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star was voted out after ending up in the bottom two with Chris Moyles, from our sister station Radio X.

Babatunde told Ant and Dec his 19 days in the jungle was "the best experience he had ever had" and added he wanted Owen Warner to win the show.

Babatunde joins Boy George, Scarlette Douglas, Sue Cleaver and Charlene White who have already exited the show.

