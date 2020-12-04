I'm A Celebrity finalists 2020: Who is in the final this year?

The final of I'm A Celebrity is tonight. Picture: ITV

Who is in the final of I'm A Celeb this year? Here's what we know...

We can’t believe I’m A Celebrity 2020 is almost over already.

It seems like only yesterday hosts Ant and Dec were welcoming us to the abandoned Welsh castle for the first time ever.

But after almost three weeks, now only the final few celebrities remain to battle it out to be crowned the King or Queen of the Castle.

Who’s in the final of I’m A Celebrity 2020?

Vernon Kay and Giovanna Fletcher have been confirmed as this year's I'm A Celebrity finalists.

Giovanna Fletcher is in the I'm A Celebrity final. Picture: ITV

EastEnders’ Shane Richie just missed out on the last show after being voted out during Thursday night's semi-final.

The remaining stars will be put through their paces in tonight’s final in a bid to win their final slap up meal in camp.

Ant and Dec will then crown one of them the first ever King or Queen of the Castle based on the public vote.

Other celebs who have missed out on the chance to win, are the likes of Hollie Arnold, Ruthie Henshall, Beverley Callard and Victoria Derbyshire.

Jessica Plummer and Russell Watson were also voted out this week, before Mo Farah and AJ Pritchard.

I’m A Celebrity usually lasts over three weeks, however, this year the show is being cut short by two days.

The 20th series launched on November 15 this year, meaning the finalists will have been in the castle for two weeks and five days.

According to bookies PaddyPower, author and podcaster Giovanna could be crowned Queen of the Castle.

Whoever takes the crown will be following in the footsteps of Jacqueline Jossa, who won the show last year.

