Why is I'm A Celebrity finishing early?

Why is I'm A Celeb finishing early this year? Picture: ITV

I'm A Celeb will finish early this year, with the final episode taking place on Friday. Here's the reason why...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2020 will sadly soon be over, with the final episode set to take place this week.

The show - which was filmed in Wales for the first time this year - will come to a close on Friday 4 December, with the new King or Queen of the Castle being crowned on that evening.

ITV cut short the show this year, as it will only be two weeks and five days rather than the usual three weeks.

Here's what we know about why.

The show was filmed in Wales for the first time this year. Picture: ITV

Why is I'm A Celeb shorter this year?

ITV haven't revealed the reason why I'm A Celeb is shorter this year, but there have been many changes to the show because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There are some theories about why the show is ending earlier, including temperatures falling in the castle and ensuring the celebs have plenty of time to isolate with their families ahead of Christmas.

When is the I'm A Celebrity final?

The final takes place on Friday 4 December at 9pm on ITV.

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celeb?

According to PaddyPower, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher could be crowned Queen of the Castle this year.

Find out the latest winner odds here.

Jessica Plummer, Russell Watson, Beverley Callard, Victoria Derbyshire, Ruthie Henshall and Hollie Arnold have already been kicked out of the castle after losing out on viewer votes.

What does the I'm A Celeb winner win?

This year, the winner will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle rather than Jungle.

Other than the title and a trophy, the winners don't receive any other prizes - but they do receive a pay package for going on the show.

Who are the previous winners of I'm A Celeb?

The previous winners are as follows:

Tony Blackburn (2002)

Phil Tufnell (2003)

Kerry Katona (2004)

Joe Pasquale (2004)

Carol Thatcher (2005)

Matt Willis (2006)

Christopher Biggins (2007)

Joe Swash (2008)

Gino D’Acampo (2009)

Stacey Solomon (2010)

Dougie Poynter (2011)

Charlie Brooks (2012)

Kian Egan (2013)

Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty (2014)

Vicky Pattison (2015)

Scarlett Moffatt (2016)

Georgia Toffolo (2017)

Harry Redknapp (2018)

Jacqueline Jossa (2019)