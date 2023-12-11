I'm A Celebrity awkward live blunder leaves viewers asking questions

I’m A Celeb has gaffe as producer appears after Nigel is eliminated

ITV fans were quick to spot the crew member on camera just seconds after Nigel Farage's exit.

I'm A Celebrity suffered an on-air blunder during last night's live final when a TV producer was spotted in camp during Nigel Farage's exit scenes.

Appearing in the jungle holding a stack of production notes, the crew member was accidentally filmed telling the politician what to do following his elimination on Sunday night's show.

Viewers unexpectedly got a glimpse of the female employee instructing the third place runner-up on his movements as he made his way towards the famous bridge.

And while telly bosses quickly scrambled to cover-up the mistake, fans flooded social media over the cringeworthy behind-the-scenes gaffe and were left asking lots of questions.

The producer could be seen instructing runner-up Nigel Farage. Picture: ITV

"What just happened on I’m a celeb?? Why did we just see a producer come into camp #ImACeleb," wrote one eagle-eyed viewer on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A second said: "Anyone else hear what they said before the break and someone went shh shhh shhh."

"Does anyone know what the producer whispered to #NigelFarage?," asked another fan.

A fourth added: "So #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity has a producer to the side of the camp the entire time???? Telling nigel to wait there and wispering? Ive always said it was a fix!"

Amid speculation online, one social media user appeared to have cracked the code by lip reading what the crew member told Nigel.

He wrote: "The producer said, ‘Just wait there whilst we do the link,’ and Nigel said, ‘Sure sure sure’."

Presenters Ant and Dec smoothed over the awkward gaffe. Picture: ITV

Following the clumsy blooper, cameras panned to the ground, cut to a hammock then whizzed back to presenters Ant and Dec who totally ignored the error – all before the show diverted to an advert break.

Once back on screen, the presenting duo interviewed the controversial politician about his time in the Australian jungle and how he felt about coming third, as though no mistake had ever been made.

Boxer Tony Bellew and former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson were then left to fight for first place, before it was revealed the reality star was named King of the Jungle.

The ITV crew member was spotted during Nigel's elimination. Picture: ITV

After being announced as the winner, the jolly 31-year-old flew into the arms of his close friend, second place sports star Tony.

Visibly emotional, Sam said: "Oh my God. I’m really overwhelmed.

"I didn’t think I was even going to be invited on the show. I don’t know what to say.

"Oh my God. I’m so grateful, thank you so much. I’ve dreamt of doing this show for years and years.

"You’ve made a boy’s dream come true. Thank you."

