I'm A Celebrity's Fred Sirieix reveals real reason for his feud with Josie Gibson

I'm A Celebrity's Fred Sirieix reveals the real reason for his feud with Josie Gibson after being voted out. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Fred Sirieix was quizzed on his behaviour towards Josie Gibson.

I'm A Celebrity star Fred Sirieix has revealed the real reason he clashed with fellow campmate Josie Gibson while in the jungle.

The 51-year-old was the third contestant to leave I'm A Celebrity after Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori were voted out earlier this week.

During his exit interview with Ant and Dec, Fred was questioned on his behaviour towards the This Morning presenter, after some viewers branded him a 'misogynist' when he criticised her cooking abilities.

The First Dates star justified his behaviour by explaining how important food is to the contestants, and suggested that Josie wasn't making the most out of the ingredients.

Fred Sirieix was the most recent campmate to leave I'm A Celebrity . Picture: ITV

Fred discussed Josie's cooking strategy, telling Ant and Dec: "She's just making it up as she goes along. So I think there's a lot at stake with the food.

"And it's not just what you're cooking at the moment which of course is going to be good, because the produce is incredible, it is what you can do the next day with the leftovers of the bones.

"You really need the calories, and you've got to find them whenever you can. I think we missed out on quiet a few meals."

Watch Fred Sirieix reveal the real reason for his feud with Josie Gibson

Fred says Josie was making things up as he addresses kitchen feud

Viewers saw Fred and Josie butt heads on the show after Josie took over the role of camp cook, much to the dismay of the maître d'hôtel. Fred was quick to comment on the TV host's cooking skills, with many branding Fred's views as 'sexist'.

Fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to air their feelings on the situation.

One user wrote: "Fred has an issue with Josie. It’s absolutely clear that he just doesn’t want a woman cooking. He’s a misogynist #ImACeleb"

Another added: "OF COURSE Fred has no major issue with the boys cooking, but Josie? Misogynist p**** #ImACeleb"

With a third commenting: "So why doesn’t Fred have an issue with nick and sam cooking? It’s giving sexist hahaha #ImACeleb"

Fred Sirieix was asked about his reaction to Josie's cooking. Picture: ITV

This wasn't the only argument Fred was involved in while on I'm A Celebrity.

The TV star was embroiled in a fiery disagreement with Nella Rose after Fred joked that he was old enough to be her father. Nella took offence to this statement and later refused to talk to Fred, calling him a 'weirdo'.

However it appears the the pair have made amends while in camp and are now on good terms.

Viewers were confused when Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose appeared to be on good terms. Picture: ITV

As the show heads towards its finale, fans are eagerly waiting for the Celebrity Cyclone challenge to return in which the top four campmates will battle against wind, rain and soapy bubbles to win their final meal.

With the odds ever changing, it won't be long until someone is crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

