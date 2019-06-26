Here's where's Anna's sunglasses are from on Love Island

26 June 2019, 15:23

Love Island fans are desperate to know where Anna Vakili's sunglasses are from
Love Island fans are desperate to know where Anna Vakili's sunglasses are from. Picture: ITV2

Anna Vakili's sunglasses are possibly the most talked about pair in the Love Island villa.

Love Island lass Anna Vakili has an impressive array of dresses and bikinis - but it's her eyewear that has viewers talking.

First seen in in episode 4, which aired on Thursday 6 June, Anna frequently rocks the reflective sunnies on Love Island.

But where did she get them? Here's where to buy a pair of Anna's sunglasses...

Where are Anna's sunglasses from in Love Island?

Anna bought her sunglasses from I Saw It First - a brand which kits out the Love Island contestants most episodes.

They're priced at £7.50, but unfortunately have sold out now.

You can shop similar looks on their website, however.

Anna's oversized statement sunglasses are from I Saw It First
Anna's oversized statement sunglasses are from I Saw It First. Picture: I Saw It First

Other popular Love Island outfits from season 5

Host Caroline Flack, 39, wowed viewers during last week's Love Island dumping - which saw Elma and Joe leave the villa. She donned a slinky gold dress from Michelle Mason for the occasion, priced at £242.

Her denim dress from a previous episode also had viewers frantically surfing the internet in pursuit of the look - which is already sold out and cost a whopping £498.

Surfer girl Lucie also gave viewers wardrobe envy with her black, yellow, blue and pink lightning bolt swimsuit.

Meanwhile, Anton's R hat caused quite the stir on Twitter, with fans desperate to know where the Scottish gym owner got his cap from.

What's been your favourite Love Island look so far this year? Let us know on social @thisisheart.

