Here's where's Anna's sunglasses are from on Love Island

Love Island fans are desperate to know where Anna Vakili's sunglasses are from. Picture: ITV2

Anna Vakili's sunglasses are possibly the most talked about pair in the Love Island villa.

Love Island lass Anna Vakili has an impressive array of dresses and bikinis - but it's her eyewear that has viewers talking.

First seen in in episode 4, which aired on Thursday 6 June, Anna frequently rocks the reflective sunnies on Love Island.

But where did she get them? Here's where to buy a pair of Anna's sunglasses...

Where are Anna's sunglasses from in Love Island?

Anna bought her sunglasses from I Saw It First - a brand which kits out the Love Island contestants most episodes.

They're priced at £7.50, but unfortunately have sold out now.

You can shop similar looks on their website, however.

Anna's oversized statement sunglasses are from I Saw It First. Picture: I Saw It First

Other popular Love Island outfits from season 5

Host Caroline Flack, 39, wowed viewers during last week's Love Island dumping - which saw Elma and Joe leave the villa. She donned a slinky gold dress from Michelle Mason for the occasion, priced at £242.

Her denim dress from a previous episode also had viewers frantically surfing the internet in pursuit of the look - which is already sold out and cost a whopping £498.

Surfer girl Lucie also gave viewers wardrobe envy with her black, yellow, blue and pink lightning bolt swimsuit.

Meanwhile, Anton's R hat caused quite the stir on Twitter, with fans desperate to know where the Scottish gym owner got his cap from.

