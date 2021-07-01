Love Island 2021: How do Chloe and Hugo know Chuggs Wallis?

Chuggs is the latest Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV

How does Chloe know Love Island new boy Chuggs Wallis? Find out there secret connection...

Two new boys have entered the Love Island villa, which means there’s plenty of drama on the way.

Chuggs Wallis and Liam Reardon caused a splash when they made their entrance just hours after Shannon Singh was booted out.

But while Chuggs is keen to get to know the women in the villa, it seems like he already knows TWO of the contestants…

Chuggs Wallis already knows two of the contestants. Picture: ITV

How do Chloe and Hugo know Chuggs?

It’s all kicking off on Love Island this week as one of the girls receives a text which says the public has decided they would like her to go on a date with bombshell Chuggs.

To add to the excitement in the villa, Hugo Hammond then says: “Oh my God. I know Chuggs,” while Chloe Burrows adds: “Oh my God. So do I!”

We’re not yet sure how they all know each other.

Hugo is a PE teacher and sports lover, while Chuggs is a big fan of rugby, so the pair could have met through that.

Two new boys have entered the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, Chloe is from Bicester in Oxfordshire, while Chuggs went to Oxford Brookes University so it is possible they met on a night out.

We’ll have to wait and see is Chuggs reveals how he knows the original Islanders…

This comes after there was an unexpected early exit from Love Island in the form of Shannon Singh.

The 22-year-old model became the first person to leave the villa after Chloe Burrows picked to couple up with Aaron Francis.

Opening up about being dumped from the series aready, Shannon said: “I am a bit gutted.

“Do you know what, out of all the girls, I think it is fair it’s me because I didn’t have any emotional attachments to the guys, but all the girls had tiny little things [going on].”

She also made some predictions about what will happen in the next few weeks.

“I think the ones that can stand the test of time are Jake and Liberty, Shannon said.

“I think Aaron and Sharon could have a little spark, I don’t really know yet.

“The rest of them, I think it’s going to change. I don’t think it’s going to be Faye and Brad as a couple until the end. I think people are going to come in and their heads are going to be turned.”

