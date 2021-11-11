Luther movie starts filming as Idris Elba shares behind-the-scenes photos

Idris Elba has confirmed the film adaptation of Luther has started filming. Picture: Alamy/Instagram-Idris Elba

By Alice Dear

Idris Elba has put the iconic tweed coat back on as he returns to his role of John Luther for the film adaptation of the hit BBC drama Luther.

Idris Elba, 49, has confirmed that filming for the upcoming Luther film has started.

The actor, who played John Luther in the original BBC drama for nine years, shared the exciting news on his Instagram account, posting pictures from behind-the-scenes.

Idris, who is married to model and producer Sabrina Dhowre Elba, shared one picture of the clapperboard from the film, which showed they were filming scene 78 of the film on October 27.

The second picture showed Idris wearing John Luther's famous tweed coat and red tie combination.

Idris Elba will return to his role of John Luther for the movie. Picture: Alamy

He captioned the pictures with: "Oi……I’m back!"

This exciting news comes two months after Netflix confirmed the hit BBC drama would be returning with a film, premiering on the streaming service.

Netflix is working in association with the BBC for the flick, which will also star Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis.

Serkis, best known for his roles in Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit and Black Panther, is believed to be playing the villain of the film.

Erivo, famous for Harriet, Bad Times at the El Royale and The Outsider, will be playing Luther's rival detective.

Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis will also star in the film adaptation of Luther. Picture: Alamy

The Luther series first aired on the BBC in 2010, and went on to run for five seasons until 2019.

The latest season ended with the main character being arrested, leaving fans eager for answers, which will hopefully be answered in the upcoming film.

Idris previously spoke about potential storylines for the movie earlier this year, telling Entertainment Weekly: "I feel like John has to make some decision in jail.

"It's quite clear that it would be very difficult for him to be a policeman moving forward.

"I think that's a great setup for a movie. The last few seasons have been more like mini-movies, and film allows us to now have more dramatic pin points moments that are slightly more compressed and it's a bigger but smaller dose of Luther."

