What days is Married at First Sight Australia on TV?

Married at First Sight Australia is airing in the UK. Picture: Channel 9

What time is Married at First Sight Australia on and how can I watch it?

Married at First Sight Australia is finally back on our screens with a brand new series, and we could not be more excited.

The bizarre format sees eight brides and eight grooms matched in the hope they will hit it off and spend the rest of their lives together.

And this time around, bosses have promised it will be just as dramatic as ever.

But as we get to know the couples a little bit better over the next few weeks, viewers have been wondering when MAFS Australia is on. Here’s what we know…

MAFS Australia is airing every Monday-Thursday. Picture: Channel Nine

The schedule for Married at First Sight Australia is quite complicated.

The show will be airing on E4 over the next few weeks starting with the first half of episode on Monday 21 February at 7:30pm.

After a break to air the new series of The Real Dirty Dancing, the second half will follow at 10:20pm.

MAFS Australia will then continue to air episodes nightly on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7:30pm.

After that, the series will continue from Monday to Thursday, with no new episodes on Fridays.

Mitch was matched with Ella on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

What time is Married at First Sight Australia on TV?

Married At First Sight Australia will air at 7:30pm every Monday-Thursday.

The series is once again run by relationship experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling, and Alessandra Rampolla.

There are 16 hopeful singles this time around, with jobs ranging from makeup artists to swim coaches and semi-professional wrestlers.

E4’s Head of Youth and Digital, Karl Warner said: "We’ve now caught up with the Australian broadcast schedule so we can be as close to the action as possible.

"Married at First Sight Australia is the show everyone was talking about in 2021 and I’ve no doubt it’ll be just as addictive in 2022."