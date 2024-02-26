MAFS Australia couple Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson announce they're expecting a second child together

MAFS Australia stars Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson are expecting their second child. Picture: Instagram/@cammerchant/@julesrobinson82

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight Australia favourites Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson have some exciting news to share.

Married At First Sight Australia couple Cam Merchant, 40, and Jules Robinson, 43, have announced they are expecting their second child together.

The couple first met on the sixth season of MAFS Australia in 2019 and quickly became fan favourites. After leaving the show, Jules and Cam moved in together and legally tied the knot before welcoming their son Oliver in 2020.

In an interview with Stellar magazine earlier this week, Jules and Cam revealed the happy news that they were expecting baby number two, while also stating that Jules was 20 weeks pregnant. However the couple went on to explain that it hasn't been easy for them to conceive a sibling for Oliver.

Jules revealed: "We've been trying since our son Ollie was one and he is now three-and-a-half. We were going into 2024 thinking, 'If it doesn't happen, we will look at IVF'. But I never lost faith that my body could do this again."

MAFS star Jules Robinson is pregnant. Picture: Instagram/@cammerchant

The MAFS Australia alum also discussed the differences she has seen in this new pregnancy, compared to her first.

Jules stated: "When I was pregnant the first time, I didn't like all of the attention and the negativity from horrible people about my body.

"This time round, it has been really lovely. I can't hide it anymore. I am popped. It has been nice keeping it between family and friends and a bit more private this time."

Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson met on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@cammerchant

The couple recently celebrated their fourth anniversary, with Cam posting a loving tribute to his wife on Instagram.

He wrote: "Happy 'Official' 4 Year Wedding Anniversary @julesrobinson82.

"May have almost forgotten.. Remembering 2 wedding anniversaries isn’t easy but one thing I never forget is the day we celebrated (Had a few in the last video 😂) & how you make me feel each & every day.

"Am so thankful to have you by my side. You are my rock, my joy & my best friend. I love you ❤️"

Watch Cam and Jules pregnancy announcement video here:

MAFS Australia couple Cam and Jules announce pregnancy

During their time on MAFS Australia, Cam and Jules had a relatively smooth journey, and rarely faced any speed bumps on the show.

The same can't be said for the other couples on their series, with most of them splitting before the end of the experiment.

