Married At First Sight’s Emma Rathbone says now men 'won't give her a chance' after appearing on the show

A former Married at First Sight star has said she is judged for appearing on the show.

Married at First Sight UK season six is currently airing, with two new couples hoping their relationships will go the distance.

But now one former star has said she is struggling to find a lasting romance after appearing on the show back in 2015.

Emma Rathbone, 38, was paired with 39-year-old James Ord-Hume with the couple first catching a glimpse of each other as they walked down the aisle.

Unfortunately, like all the MAFS UK couples, Emma and James’ relationship didn’t last and they split eight-and-a-half months after meeting.

Five years later, Emma has said she is constantly judged for appearing on the show, telling Mail Online: "A lot of men have been put off when they find out. There's definitely a stigma there and some have refused to meet me after they've found out.

"Sometimes I feel I can't win. If I am open about it, some men don't give me a chance, but keeping it secret until further down the line can be damaging too."

Emma has since said she has seen a fertility clinic as she is keen to become a mother.

"It wasn't my life goal to be single and childless at 38,” she said, adding: “The older you become, you kind of feel like you're being left on the shelf.

"This wasn't in the plan, but I am where I am and I am trying to make the best of it."

Meanwhile, back on the current series, MAFS viewers recently watched couple Owen and Michelle declare their love for each other after just one week.

In a sweet moment, the newlyweds were seen talking about their feelings.

25-year-old Michelle from Hastings said: "I don't think I've ever felt this way before.

"Coming into this, I didn't expect to love you as much as I do."

Owen, 31, then replied: "I love you too", before they kissed.

The pair were forced to move in together after tying the knot just before the UK was plunged into national lockdown.

