Why is Married at First Sight UK not on tonight?

2 September 2022, 13:49

Married at First Sight UK is not on over the weekend
Married at First Sight UK is not on over the weekend.

Is Married at First Sight on tonight and when is the next episode?

Married at First Sight UK is our new favourite series. The show follows a bunch of hopefuls in their search for The One.

This time around, the reality show’s experts - Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson, and Charlene Douglas - have matched eight couples with their perfect partners.

But why is MAFS not on tonight and when will it next be on? Here’s what we know…

Jess Potter is starring on Married at First Sight
Jess Potter is starring on Married at First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK 2021 is on every Monday to Thursday, which means there will never be an episode on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.

You’ll have to wait until Monday to catch up with your favourite MAFS UK contestants…

There are 30 episodes in total, which means it will be shown over around six weeks.

All the couples have been matched by experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas.

Chanita and Jordan were matched on Married at First Sight UK
Chanita and Jordan were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Having walked down the aisle earlier this year, viewers will have to wait and see if any of the couples are still together.

Opening up about the new series, Mel told Digital Spy: "Oh my gosh, it's really like the last one on steroids. It is so much bigger. It's longer for starters. So there's a longer season, it's 30 episodes, more couples; we have new couples being introduced halfway through.

"So of course that throws a massive spanner in the works in terms of the group dynamic.You know, the couples now questioning 'Who am I with? Is there maybe someone better?' All of those doubts and questions start to creep in."

Charlene added: "Obviously I specialise in sex and intimacy, so I'm always very curious about that. Last year there were definitely couples that didn't want to talk about that, this year there are definitely couples that do talk about that.

"There are definitely moments where I was blushing a little bit and a bit like 'Oh my God! Did they just say that?' So yeah, all of that and then some. It's going to be a really, really good season."

