Who is on The Masked Dancer 2022? All the clues and theories so far

30 August 2022, 13:20

Who has signed up to The Masked Dancer? Here's what we know...
Who has signed up to The Masked Dancer? Here's what we know... Picture: ITV

All The Masked Dancer clues and theories revealed - including Ant and Dec!

Joel Dommett is back hosting The Masked Dancer 2022, as he welcomes a whole new line up of weird and wonderful characters.

Joining them will be a panel of judges as the costumed dancers give clues to help them guess who they might be.

Last series saw gymnast Louis Smith crowned the winner dressed as a Car Wash, while Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood was unmasked as Knickerbocker Glory and our very own Kelly Brook as Frog.

Odd Socks on The Masked Singer 2022
Odd Socks on The Masked Singer 2022. Picture: ITV

But as 13 brand new celebrities step up to try and impress judges Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross and Peter Crouch, here’s what we know about their top secret identities…

Who is on The Masked Dancer 2022?

None of the contestants have been revealed yet, but we have had a few clues in the costumes chosen.

For the first time, a duo will compete for the first time dressed as Pillar and Post, whose outfit features one person wrapped in letters and another dressed as a bright red post box.

The Masked Dancer is back on ITV
The Masked Dancer is back on ITV. Picture: ITV

New panellist Peter Crouch has teased some details about the pair, saying: "We’re not sure if it's a television couple, a radio couple, Ant and Dec. Is it an actual couple, like a real life couple, is it a father and son or father and daughter?

“When you see a couple on stage, so many things go through your head.”

Fellow judge Davina McCall admitted it's even harder to guess this time around, adding: "I like that it's tougher.

“With The Masked Dancer there are some amazing costumes where you really can see the physicality of a person. I've spent several weeks trying to work out whether some of the characters are male or female.”

Joel has also dropped some hints about Onomatopoeia, whose disguise is made up of a giant collection of various words of sound effects.

The Masked Dancer judges are back on the show
The Masked Dancer judges are back on the show. Picture: ITV

He said: "Onomatopoeia is another great costume and this person is a great dancer.

“They can really move, so I'm excited to see who is hiding behind the mask because I have absolutely no idea."

Jonathan also said he was completely shocked by one person, adding: "You know what, there are some real surprises. There is one person at least who, when they get unmasked they were such a surprise because you’d have thought that they would have picked The Masked Singer but they did it deliberately because they knew that we’d all think that."

The other costumes include Odd Socks Scissors, Tomato Sauce, Prawn Cocktail, Sea Slug, Candlestick, Astronaut, Pearly King, Pig and Cactus.

