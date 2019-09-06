Who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and where are last year's finalists now?

Here's what the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 finalists are up to now.. Picture: BBC

By Emma Gritt

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton won last year's series - here's what they're up to now, as well as the other three couples who made it to the final.

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice

Faye Tozer and Giovanni pictured in 2018. Picture: PA

The Steps star and the Italian pro were runners-up on the 2018 series.

Faye put her singing and dancing skills to good use when she took over from former Corrie star Hayley Tamaddon in West End play Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

She told The Sun it's been hard for her, with the gruelling schedule keeping her away from her husband Michael and son Benjamin, 10.

She said: "I think this past six months has been the most tricky because I haven't stopped."I've had such wonderful support from my family and husband. It has been tough being away from home.

"I have to say the last few weeks I've really started feeling it. I go home once a week and that's not enough.

"We're up near Newcastle in the North East. I fly home on a Sunday and then I get the train back down on a Monday."

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are now in a relationship. Picture: PA

The winning couple from the 2018 series are now in a relationship, which became public knowledge back in April.

Stacey split from her boyfriend, personal trainer Sam Tucknott, 30, shortly before it emerged she had found love while competing on the BBC show.

He recalled the moment he saw a devastating text from Kevin reading 'I love you' pop up on Stacey's phone.

The pair had agreed to split following a series of rows but the sucker punch came when he realised why.

Sam, who was clearing his stuff from Stacey's flat when he found out, told The Sun: “The blame is with Kevin. He’s an absolute rat.’’

Stacey then denied cheating on him, claiming nothing happened until after she and Sam had broken up.

In July it was reported that the presenter and pro-dancer decided not to move in together after fearing their "intense" relationship was moving too fast.

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev

Heart's Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev pictured ahead of the 2018 final. Picture: PA

This summer Ashley joined Heart Breakfast as a showbiz reporter.

During one of her segments, she revealed that her former dance partner Pasha had also kept her in the dark about his secret wedding to Rachel Riley.

She, like Faye, has also enjoyed a turn in the West End and is currently starring in Waitress.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

Dianne and Joe Sugg are now also in a relationship. Picture: PA

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell went public with their romance at the end of the 2018 series, and are still loved up.

Earlier this year, he shared the special moment he fell in love with his dance partner.

The 27-year-old YouTube star, who met his girlfriend whilst starring in the sixteenth series of Strictly, first revealed his relationship with the 30-year-old following the show’s wrap party.

At the time he admitted it felt like he had won something “a million times more special” than the Glitterball trophy, and now Joe has declared his love for the Australian professional.

The duo, who came second in the 2018 series, grew closer every week on TV, which led fans to believe they were already in a relationship by the time the grand finale came around.