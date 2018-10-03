Strictly Come Dancing's Katie Piper takes swipe at Gorka for 'letting her down'

Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez. Picture: BBC

Katie Piper made a cheeky dig at her dance partner Gorka, claiming he 'let her down' during their performance of the Paso Doble on Saturday night.

Appearing on Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two on Tuesday night, the pair discussed their disappointing results after judges Shirley Ballas, Bruno Toniolo, Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell award them a score of just 13 points.

Speaking about Katie's confidence during the performance, Gorka was asked: "Did Katie’s fierceness even surprise you on Saturday?” with the professional admitting it did.

“Did it scare you?” Katie asked as she joked around with her dancing partner, with Gorka replying: “No, not scared,” as he laughed.

"I think we’ve been working through the week on everything and I tried to make her feel more confident.

"I was very proud on Saturday because even when I finished, she looked at me to see if I was smiling and I was very happy, I was impressed,” he continued.

Katie was then asked: “Did he do alright?” to which Katie jokingly hit back: “He was ok, he did let me down a bit.”

Speaking on the lukewarm reception from the judges Katie remained diplomatic: “I think that was fair enough."