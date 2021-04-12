How many episodes of ITV drama's Too Close are there?

12 April 2021, 20:00

How many episodes of Too Close are there?
How many episodes of Too Close are there? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

ITV's latest psychological thriller Too Close stars Emily Watson and Denise Gough in a twisting tale.

Too Close is ITV's latest thriller series set to have viewers on the edge of their seats.

Emily Watson and Denise Gough star as forensic physiatrist Dr Emma Robertson and patient Connie Mortensen in the drama which will start on April 12.

The series follows the story of Emma as she attempts to assess whether her patient Connie – who appears to be suffering from dissociative amnesia – is fit to stand trial for her crimes.

How many episodes of Too Close are there?

ITV's Too Close is a three-part series.

The first episode airs at 9PM on Monday April 12, and will continue on Tuesday April 13 with the finale airing on Wednesday April 14.

Too Close is a three-part series airing on ITV
Too Close is a three-part series airing on ITV. Picture: ITV

Is Too Close based on a book?

Too Close is based on a book by the same name.

The novel was released in 2018 and was written by Clara Salaman under the pseudonym Natalie Daniels.

The book and drama are not based on a true story.

Too Close is based on a novel with the same title released in 2018
Too Close is based on a novel with the same title released in 2018. Picture: ITV

What is Too Close about?

Too Close tells the story of Dr Emma Robertson and her patient Connie Mortensen.

Emma must evaluate Connie to find out whether she is fit to stand trial for crimes she has committed.

However, Connie – who appears to be suffering from dissociative amnesia – doesn't remember anything.

Emma is set to unearth the truth behind Connie's friendship with her best friend Ness, which lead to her attempted murder charges.

As the two women's relationship becomes closer and more dangerous, manipulating Connie begins to dig into Emma's traumatic past.

Too Close starts on Monday, April 12, on ITV at 9pm.

