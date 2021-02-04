Who is left on The Masked Singer UK?

Who is left on The Masked Singer? Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer UK returns for its semi-final this Saturday - find out who is left in the competition.

It has now been confirmed that the final of The Masked Singer will take place on February 13, and we're already dreading the end of our favourite show.

The second series has been just as wild as ever, with celebs ranging from Martine McCutcheon to Glenn Hoddle all being unmasked in previous episodes.

This Saturday (6 February), the remaining five contestants will fight for a place in the final.

Here's your need-to-know on who's left, and who might be behind the masks...

Sausage

There are two front-runners when it comes to guesses about Sausage's identity - and these are Sheridan Smith and Stacey Solomon.

Judge Jonathan Ross put forward a pretty convincing argument that Sheridan is behind the mask, after spotting a legally blonde clue in her 'two truths and a lie'.

After her second performance, Sausage said the following:

"My hair colour is officially certified by law.

"Someone once said I look like a popstar, I sound like a popstar and I am a popstar.

"I owe my career to a horse"

Jonathan Ross then pointed out Sheridan starred on the West End in Legally Blonde, which would fall in line with the first clue...

However, one TikTok star pointed to a Masked Singer advert on ITV, which had 'That's Not My Name' by the Ting Tings as the backing track.

When the singer sang: "They call me Stacey", the camera panned to Sausage, which many have taken to be a huge hint.

The odds for Sausage (from Betfair) are as follows:

Sheridan Smith: 1/2

Stacey Solomon: 5/1

Billie Piper: 8/1

Beverley Knight: 12/1

Stacey Dooley: 18/1

Badger

Badger is current favourite to win the competition, and has been sending viewers wild trying to guess who he is.

Currently, the favourite is Ne-Yo - after fans noted his distinctive voice and 'Barbra' clue.

Last Saturday, At the end of each performance, a clip 'backstage footage' was shown for each contestant - and, in Badger's, he was seen picking up a note saying: "Badger, just wanted to say thank you. Love, Barbra".

Ne-Yo duetted with Barbra Streisand, so many people are taking the note to be a give away that it's him.

One person tweeted: "Ne-yo always wears hats and duetted with Barbra Streisand. Definitely Badger.

"Having a brain full of useful info may actually serve me well for once."

Another added: "I’m finally coming round to the idea that Badger is Ne-Yo.

"He performed at a tribute concert for Barbra Streisand and last week he sang ‘Because of You’ and Ne-Yo also has a song called that."

The odds for Badger (from Betfair) are as follows:

Ne-Yo: 5/6

Kevin Clifton: 5/2

Jay Kay: 8/1

Kelly Jones: 12/1

Ben Shephard: 25/1

Dragon

The identity of Dragon is also proving tough with viewers - with the front-running theories currently being Courtney Act and Michelle Visage.

The Courtney Act theory was further fuelled after someone on Twitter found an old performance that sounded suspiciously like Dragon...

Sharing the clip to Twitter, one fan wrote: "if this isn’t the dragon on #TheMaskedSinger ! The voices are identical!".

Many agreed - with one writing: "Thought the exact same thing, why I searched for this video."

Another added: "This is a clear give away for Dragon on the masked singer."

Dragon gave away a few other clues that could point to Courtney - including that they have 'two left feet', which many took as a dancing show reference, and indicate Courtney's appearance in Dancing With The Stars Australia in 2019.

Another hint given by Dragon was that the clue was 'in the name', which could indicate they are a drag star.

The odds for Dragon (from Betfair) are as follows:

Courtney Act: 4/9

Michelle Visage: 3/1

Sue Perkins: 8/1

Miranda Hart: 12/1

Katherine Ryan: 16/1

Harlequin

Twitter is pretty much united that Harlequin is singer Gabrielle, a theory that was further fuelled last week after Harlequin hinted that she'd had a brush with a Prince.

Many have taken this to be a nod to Gabrielle's duet with the late singer Prince.

One person wrote: "My classic Masked Singer tweet of the week:

"Gabrielle has to be Harlequin!!!

"Her brush with a “prince” that left an impression more than any other dignitary that she’s met...

"She’s literally sung with Prince onstage before at one of his concerts.

"Come onnnnnnnnn".

Harlequin's odds (from Betfair) are as follows:

Gabrielle: 10/11

Desiree: 4/1

Macy Gray: 6/1

Beverley Knight: 12/1

Emeli Sande: 16/1

Robin

The bookies' favourite to be Robin is Aston Merrygold, which many viewers agree with.

However, a new theory surfaced this week that claimed Robin is actually Westlife star Nicky Byrne, after he dropped a huge hint on Twitter.

Sharing a video of a Robin, he wrote: "Look at this little fella I saw today! #cute."

Look at this little fella I saw today! #cute pic.twitter.com/2Kxi7wVGxf — Nicky Byrne (@NickyByrne) January 23, 2021

Many fans have taken this to mean that Nicky is Robin, with one writing: "Omg! This is Nicky telling us he’s actually Robin."

Another added: "YES! Nicky couldn’t have made it anymore obvious, could he?"

A third wrote: "The penny has finally dropped. All the clues point to Nicky!"

The odds (from Betfair) on who is behind the mask are as follows:

Aston Merrygold: 4/7

Olly Murs: 9/2

Nicky Byrne: 8/1

Bruno Mars: 12/1

Roman Kemp: 18/1

