Who plays Abby in Ginny and Georgia?

Abby from Ginny and Georgia: Who is the actress who plays Abby and what else has Katie Douglas been in?

If you're just getting into Ginny and Georgia and are wondering where you recognise Abby from, we've got the lowdown on what else the actress is been in.

Read more: Is Ginny and Georgia star Brianne Howey related to Julia Roberts?

Abby - a school friend of Ginny and Max - is one of the recurring characters in the Netflix show, and is played by actress Katie Douglas.

Katie has also appeared in shows including Spooksville and Pretty Hard Cases.

Here's your need-to-know on her.

Katie Douglas plays Abby in Ginny and Georgia. Picture: Netflix

Who is Katie Douglas? What's her age and background?

Katie, 22, is an actress from Ontario, Canada.

She began her acting career aged six in F2: Forensic Factor, and rose to fame playing Sally Wilcox on Discovery Family’s fTV show Spooksville.

Ginny and Georgia is available to stream now. Picture: Netflix

What else has Katie Douglas been in?

Katie is known for TV shows Spooksville and Mary Kills People, as well as film Level 16.

In Ginny & Georgia, she plays Abby - who forms the MANG group with Ginny and Max.

Does Katie Douglas have Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @katiedouglas98.

Who else is in the Ginny & Georgia cast?

The main cast list is below:

Brianne Howey - Georgia Miller

Antonia Gentry - Ginny Miller

Diesel La Torraca - Austin Miller, Georgia's 9-year-old son and Ginny's half-brother

Jennifer Robertson - Ellen Baker

Felix Mallard - Marcus Baker

Sara Waisglass - Maxine "Max" Baker

Scott Porter - Mayor Paul Randolph

Raymond Ablack - Joe



Is there a trailer for Ginny and Georgia?

You can watch the full trailer below:

Read more: Where was Ginny and Georgia filmed?

What is Ginny and Georgia about?

Ginny & Georgia tells the story of a single mum named Georgia who moves with her two kids - named Ginny and Austin - to an affluent town in Massachusetts to give them a better life.

The series is told in both present day and flashbacks, with Georgia's mysterious past being the subject of the scenes in the past.

Ginny's time at school is a central focus of the series, as well as her new friendships and love interests.

NOW READ:

Will there be a season two of Ginny and Georgia?